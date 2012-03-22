* China factory activity shrinks for 5th month -HSBC * Data adds to worries on slow end-user demand (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 22 Shanghai steel futures slipped on Thursday after preliminary data showed China's manufacturing sector activity shrank for a fifth successive month, boding ill for steel demand in the world's top consumer and further reducing appetite for iron ore. China's purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to 48.1 in March from a four-month high of 49.6 in February, according to HSBC's flash China PMI, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity. The data comes days after top miner BHP Billiton warned of flattening iron ore demand from China, which sent commodity prices falling on Tuesday. Wednesday's data suggests China's manufacturing sector was contracting at a faster-than-anticipated pace, said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank. "The latest PMI sneak peek has compounded recently blown up fears that China's economy may be slowing faster than expected. Risk appetite has thus been dampened, with commodities and commodity currencies suffering the hardest blow," said Varathan. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 3 yuan to close at 4,355 yuan ($690) a tonne, tracking modest losses in Shanghai equities. Other commodities fell harder, with London copper down 0.7 percent at $8,393.25 a tonne and Brent crude off 0.3 percent at $123.78 a barrel. China is the world's biggest consumer of copper and iron ore and the second-largest global consumer of oil. "The overall picture remains quite sluggish. End-user demand has not yet picked up even if there was a marginal increase in liquidity," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong, referring to steel and copper. "It will probably remain difficult in April." LESS INQUIRIES Sluggish steel demand has kept Chinese buying interest in iron ore in check, with sellers of imported ore in China keeping price offers mostly steady on Thursday. "It seems prices aren't making sense anymore for the mills with steel prices not supportive, and there are less inquiries from the mills now," said a physical iron ore trader in Singapore. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $144.90 a tonne on Wednesday, according to Steel Index. Iron ore prices have largely stayed near four-month highs of $145 reached last week, with tight supply supporting the raw material. There were fewer fresh cargoes on the spot market this week after a weekend cyclone disrupted shipments from Australia. But traders said BHP Billiton is back with a sale tender for new cargoes on Thursday. Top iron ore miner Vale said on Wednesday the rail line serving its Carajas mine remained closed. The Brazilian company earlier estimated the closure, caused by the collapse of a structure on a bridge over the Mearim River, would keep about 300,000 tonnes of ore from reaching the Ponta da Madeira port in the state of Maranhao, but expected to compensate for that with faster shipments through other ports. While most commodities, including copper, fell sharply earlier this week after BHP Billiton said it was seeing signs of flattening iron ore demand from China, iron ore prices reacted the least to the news. Given China's massive growth rate in the past decade, analysts say it is unrealistic to see the country deliver high growth year after year. On the flipside, slower growth points to more sustainable demand, which should support prices and gives raw material producers a good enough reason to continue expanding. "The upside in China's rising steel output is that they will need an increasing amount of iron ore imports. Domestic iron ore production is continually being impacted by falling grades, which means China needs to increase iron ore production and/or bump up iron ore imports," Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4355 -3.00 -0.07 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.9 0.10 0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.91 -0.22 -0.15 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3229 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy and Joseph Radford)