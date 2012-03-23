(Updates rebar close price)
SHANGHAI, March 23 China's benchmark steel
futures eased on Friday on lingering concerns about sluggish
demand growth in the world's top steel consumer, but prices for
iron ore remained firm as traders expect high steel output to
support demand for the raw material.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell a slight 8 yuan to close at 4,347
yuan ($690) a tonne on Friday, compared with the previous close
of 4,355 yuan a tonne.
Steel prices are headed for a 0.3 percent gain this week,
its fifth weekly consecutive rise.
Chinese steel mills have ramped up production on
expectations that demand from the construction sector will pick
up as the weather warms, keeping demand for iron ore healthy.
But while credit remains tight, and with no indication the
government will ease restrictions on the real estate sector,
analysts said steel prices were likely to remain under pressure.
The fifth consecutive monthly reduction in factory activity
in China, the world's top metals consumer, has also weighed on
prices.
"Demand for construction steel products will apparently
improve in the second quarter from the previous period as more
construction projects resume operations along with warmer
weather," Xie Zhaowei, analyst with Huatai Great Wall Futures,
said in a research note.
"But Chinese steel mills have maintained high running rates
rather than cut production when they are struggling with lasting
losses, which is bad news for steel prices."
Iron ore prices, however, are poised to benefit from the
ramped up production of Chinese steel mills, analysts said.
"Although much concern has been shown recently over Chinese
growth, it seems that many market participants are relatively
confident that demand will remain firm," Metal Bulletin Iron Ore
Index said in a research note.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose
0.2 percent to $145.2 a tonne on Thursday, according to Steel
Index.
Iron ore prices have largely stayed near four-month highs of
$145 reached last week, with tight supply supporting the raw
material.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0726 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4347 -8.00 -0.18
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147.25 0.25 0.17
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145.2 0.30 0.21
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.82 0.91 0.63
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2997 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong; editing by Miral
Fahmy)