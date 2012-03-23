(Updates rebar close price) SHANGHAI, March 23 China's benchmark steel futures eased on Friday on lingering concerns about sluggish demand growth in the world's top steel consumer, but prices for iron ore remained firm as traders expect high steel output to support demand for the raw material. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell a slight 8 yuan to close at 4,347 yuan ($690) a tonne on Friday, compared with the previous close of 4,355 yuan a tonne. Steel prices are headed for a 0.3 percent gain this week, its fifth weekly consecutive rise. Chinese steel mills have ramped up production on expectations that demand from the construction sector will pick up as the weather warms, keeping demand for iron ore healthy. But while credit remains tight, and with no indication the government will ease restrictions on the real estate sector, analysts said steel prices were likely to remain under pressure. The fifth consecutive monthly reduction in factory activity in China, the world's top metals consumer, has also weighed on prices. "Demand for construction steel products will apparently improve in the second quarter from the previous period as more construction projects resume operations along with warmer weather," Xie Zhaowei, analyst with Huatai Great Wall Futures, said in a research note. "But Chinese steel mills have maintained high running rates rather than cut production when they are struggling with lasting losses, which is bad news for steel prices." Iron ore prices, however, are poised to benefit from the ramped up production of Chinese steel mills, analysts said. "Although much concern has been shown recently over Chinese growth, it seems that many market participants are relatively confident that demand will remain firm," Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index said in a research note. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.2 percent to $145.2 a tonne on Thursday, according to Steel Index. Iron ore prices have largely stayed near four-month highs of $145 reached last week, with tight supply supporting the raw material. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0726 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4347 -8.00 -0.18 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147.25 0.25 0.17 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145.2 0.30 0.21 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.82 0.91 0.63 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2997 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong; editing by Miral Fahmy)