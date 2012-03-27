* Shanghai rebar at 2-mth high on demand prospect * Vale says moderately optimistic about iron ore outlook SINGAPORE, March 27 Shanghai steel futures jumped to their highest in two months on Tuesday on the prospect of rising demand in China, while falling domestic iron ore inventory supported prices of the steelmaking raw material. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a high of 4,371 yuan a tonne ($693), its strongest since mid-January, before ending at 4,367 yuan, up 13 yuan from Monday's close. Brazil's Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, is moderately optimistic about the outlook for iron ore and expects significant demand from top consumer China, Claudio Alves, global marketing director, said. "The rebar tends to be much more of a real demand-driven trade. I would say that generally the market is feeding off more of positive sentiment," said an analyst in Shanghai. "There's a good chance that we will break last year's peak production in the next few months." China, the world's biggest consumer of iron ore and steel, produced 683 million tonnes of crude steel in 2011, up 8.9 percent from the previous year. Iron ore stockpiles at major Chinese ports, comprising older cargoes bought by mills and traders, fell 1 percent to 98.44 million tonnes at the end of last week, said industry consultancy Mysteel. Chinese steel mills have ramped up production on expectations that demand from builders will pick up as the weather warms, keeping demand for iron ore healthy. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was at $145.50 a tonne on Monday, up 0.2 percent, according to the Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0754 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4367 +13.00 +0.30 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147.25 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145.5 +0.30 +0.21 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.17 +0.21 +0.14 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)