* Shanghai rebar at 2-mth high on demand prospect
* Vale says moderately optimistic about iron ore outlook
SINGAPORE, March 27 Shanghai steel futures
jumped to their highest in two months on Tuesday on the prospect
of rising demand in China, while falling domestic iron ore
inventory supported prices of the steelmaking raw material.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange hit a high of 4,371 yuan a tonne
($693), its strongest since mid-January, before ending at 4,367
yuan, up 13 yuan from Monday's close.
Brazil's Vale, the world's second-largest mining
company, is moderately optimistic about the outlook for iron ore
and expects significant demand from top consumer China, Claudio
Alves, global marketing director, said.
"The rebar tends to be much more of a real demand-driven
trade. I would say that generally the market is feeding off
more of positive sentiment," said an analyst in Shanghai.
"There's a good chance that we will break last year's peak
production in the next few months."
China, the world's biggest consumer of iron ore and steel,
produced 683 million tonnes of crude steel in 2011, up 8.9
percent from the previous year.
Iron ore stockpiles at major Chinese ports, comprising older
cargoes bought by mills and traders, fell 1 percent to 98.44
million tonnes at the end of last week, said industry
consultancy Mysteel.
Chinese steel mills have ramped up production on
expectations that demand from builders will pick up as the
weather warms, keeping demand for iron ore healthy.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was at
$145.50 a tonne on Monday, up 0.2 percent, according to the
Steel Index.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0754 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4367 +13.00 +0.30
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147.25 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145.5 +0.30 +0.21
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.17 +0.21 +0.14
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
