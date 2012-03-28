(Updates rebar close price) SHANGHAI, March 28 Shanghai steel futures dipped modestly on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines, reluctant to chase gains after prices jumped to a two-month high in the previous session. The wait-and-see attitude spilled over to the market for iron ore, a key steelmaking raw material, with more traders opting to stay on the fringes after miners pushed to raise prices. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to 4,345 yuan ($690) per tonne by the close, down 0.5 percent from the previous close. Rebar futures jumped to a two-month high on Tuesday. "The credit tightness facing steel traders will not be solved quickly in the short term, so traders will have limited fire-power to build up inventories, which will curb further gains in steel prices," said a Shanghai-based steel trader. Steel demand in China is facing a seasonal recovery as construction activities resume on the back of warmer weather, but traders remain wary over steel demand growth, as Beijing shows no signs of relaxing its grip on the property sector. Although tough credit conditions in China have eased slightly in 2012, small and medium-sized enterprises still face hurdles in getting loans. Experts said uncertainties over the strength of China's steel demand recovery are expected to cap gains in iron ore. Iron ore prices have already jumped to their highest level in over four months. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI extended gains by 1.1 percent to $147.10 a tonne on Tuesday, hitting its highest since Nov. 21, according to The Steel Index. Top iron ore miners are pushing their tenders higher this week, on expectations of demand recovery in China, the world's top buyer, but local traders have become increasingly cautious on doing deals. "Miners are still pushing up offers, but with a limited range. Tenders have risen about $1 per tonne so far this week, and we are very cautious and don't want to make bookings as the outlook remains uncertain," an iron ore trader in Shanghai said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0715 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4345 -22.00 -0.50 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 148 0.75 0.51 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 147.1 1.60 1.10 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 146.98 1.81 1.25 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin and Jonathan Hopfner)