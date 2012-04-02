* Slow physical market with China shut through Wednesday
* Traders holding back cargoes, seeing more price rise
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 2 Spot iron ore prices are
likely to hover near five-month highs this week, with little
activity seen in the physical market in the first three days,
with China away for a public holiday.
Iron ore ended the first quarter up nearly 7 percent,
rebounding from a decline of 19 percent in the last three months
of 2011, supported by hopes demand from top importer China will
strengthen as construction activity turns brisk after winter.
Anticipating a spurt in construction steel demand, daily
crude steel output in the country rose to 1.919 million tonnes
in mid-March from 1.898 million tonnes earlier in the month,
industry data showed last week.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI stood
at $147.60 a tonne on Friday, slightly off the five-month high
of $147.70 touched earlier last week, based on data from
reference price provider the Steel Index.
Physical iron ore trading activity was hushed on Monday and
is likely to remain so until Wednesday, with Chinese markets
closed for a national holiday, said a Singapore-based trader.
"But I see more upside for prices. Some steel mills are
raising product prices in April, rebar futures are largely
steady and weather in northern China is getting better so
construction is on the way," he said.
"A lot of traders are holding back their cargo because they
foresee prices will go higher."
Data showing manufacturing activity in China shot up to an
11-month high in March could also mean better days ahead for the
country's steel sector, although a recovery could be bumpy, with
demand still sluggish.
"We do expect steel prices to lift towards the end of this
quarter, but we're talking much more modest price rises. While
some inventories are drawn down, there still remain quite
substantial inventories," said Matt Fusarelli, analyst at
Australia-based consultancy AME Group.
Fusarelli said he expected iron ore prices to stay near
current levels over the next couple of weeks, but they could
track gains in steel prices in China towards the end of the
second quarter.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0447 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 149.75 0.00 0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 147.6 -0.10 -0.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 147.5 -0.05 -0.03
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)