* Iron ore steadies near five-month high at $147.60 * Slower drawdown of steel inventories - Macquarie By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 3 Iron ore held steady near five-month highs on limited physical market activity with top buyer China out for a national holiday and traders unsure whether recent price gains can be sustained unless Chinese steel demand rebounds sharply. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $147.60 a tonne on Monday, according to Steel Index, just off a five-month peak of $147.70 touched last week. Iron ore forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> rose although volume cleared by the Singapore Exchange dropped to 92 lots on Monday from 376 lots on Friday. "The market's on holiday mode with China out," said a Singapore-based iron ore trader. China's financial markets have been closed for a national holiday since Monday and will only reopen on Thursday. Some traders are also holding on to their cargoes, hoping prices will rise when the Chinese return to the spot market. The price of the steel raw material rose 6.7 percent in the first quarter, outpacing a 3.4 percent gain in benchmark Shanghai steel rebar futures. Traders and analysts say the slower rise in rebar prices reflects a slower than expected drawdown in steel inventories. "While a largely seasonal sequential demand recovery is underway, supply of steel has also been quick to respond to rising prices," Macquarie said in a note. Macquarie estimates that steel inventory at traders has fallen 6 percent since peaking six weeks ago. But over 2007 to 2011, inventory fell an average of 14 percent six weeks after the first-quarter peak, the bank said. China's daily crude steel output rose to 1.919 million tonnes in mid-March from 1.898 million tonnes earlier in the month, industry data showed last week. Deutsche Bank expects that additions to steel production capacity in China this year will outpace growth in demand. It forecasts 60 million tonnes in new capacity, taking total capacity to 864 million tonnes. That would be well above the annualised output of 700 million tonnes this year, based on the latest daily production estimate by the China Iron and Steel Association, making it difficult to sustain any steel price rises. Iron ore indexes Last Change Pct Change PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 149.75 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 147.6 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 147.37 -0.13 -0.09 *Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)