* Iron ore steadies near five-month high at $147.60
* Slower drawdown of steel inventories - Macquarie
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 3 Iron ore held steady near
five-month highs on limited physical market activity with top
buyer China out for a national holiday and traders unsure
whether recent price gains can be sustained unless Chinese steel
demand rebounds sharply.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was
unchanged at $147.60 a tonne on Monday, according to Steel
Index, just off a five-month peak of $147.70 touched last week.
Iron ore forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> rose although volume
cleared by the Singapore Exchange dropped to 92 lots on Monday
from 376 lots on Friday.
"The market's on holiday mode with China out," said a
Singapore-based iron ore trader.
China's financial markets have been closed for a national
holiday since Monday and will only reopen on Thursday.
Some traders are also holding on to their cargoes, hoping
prices will rise when the Chinese return to the spot market.
The price of the steel raw material rose 6.7 percent in the
first quarter, outpacing a 3.4 percent gain in benchmark
Shanghai steel rebar futures.
Traders and analysts say the slower rise in rebar prices
reflects a slower than expected drawdown in steel inventories.
"While a largely seasonal sequential demand recovery is
underway, supply of steel has also been quick to respond to
rising prices," Macquarie said in a note.
Macquarie estimates that steel inventory at traders has
fallen 6 percent since peaking six weeks ago. But over 2007 to
2011, inventory fell an average of 14 percent six weeks after
the first-quarter peak, the bank said.
China's daily crude steel output rose to 1.919 million
tonnes in mid-March from 1.898 million tonnes earlier in the
month, industry data showed last week.
Deutsche Bank expects that additions to steel production
capacity in China this year will outpace growth in demand. It
forecasts 60 million tonnes in new capacity, taking total
capacity to 864 million tonnes.
That would be well above the annualised output of 700
million tonnes this year, based on the latest daily production
estimate by the China Iron and Steel Association, making it
difficult to sustain any steel price rises.
Iron ore indexes
Last Change Pct Change
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 149.75 0.00 0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 147.6 0.00 0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 147.37 -0.13 -0.09
*Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)