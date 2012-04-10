* China iron ore imports stay above 60 mln T in March
* China steel output needs to spike to lift ore
prices-Macquarie
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 10 Spot iron ore prices in top
consumer China mostly held steady on Tuesday as buyers remained
hesitant in picking up cargoes amid a slow recovery in steel
demand.
A resumption in construction activity after winter has
helped stabilise Chinese steel prices, but analysts say domestic
steel production needs to rise significantly to support another
rally in iron ore prices.
At $147.60 a tonne currently for 62-percent grade ore, iron
ore .IO62-CNI=SI has barely moved from the end of March with
Chinese steel mills unsure whether steel demand will rebound
strongly enough to warrant more buying of the raw material.
China's iron ore imports fell 3.2 percent from February to
62.87 million tonnes in March, preliminary customs data showed
on Tuesday. Despite the drop, the import volume remains healthy
and suggests mills are holding out for a recovery in steel
demand.
"Mills' inventory of iron ore isn't too high, but it isn't
too low, and what it means is there's just no real urgency in
buying now," said Graeme Train, commodity analyst at Macquarie
in Shanghai.
"So to get the next leg of upside in iron ore prices you
either need to see China really stepping up its steel
production, or you need to have another big buyer in the market
so you need to see recovery in Japan, South Korea or Europe to
tighten up the seaborne market a little bit."
Offer prices of imported ore in China were mostly unchanged
except for some lower-grade Indian cargoes which rose by $1 a
tonne on Tuesday, said industry consultancy Umetal.
Tighter supplies out of India, the world's No. 3 iron ore
exporter after Australia and Brazil, have helped support Indian
prices.
India-focused miner Vedanta posted a 27 percent drop
in full-year iron ore output to 13.8 million tonnes, as a ban on
mining in the southern Indian state of Karnataka and logistical
bottlenecks continued to bite.
CYCLICAL RECOVERY
Top Indian iron ore miner Sesa Goa Ltd is offering
54-percent grade Indian fines at $114 a tonne, higher than a
previous sale of $108, said a Singapore-based trader.
Sesa Goa is also offering 54-percent grade iron ore lumps at
$112 a tonne, he said.
"I see more upside than downside for the market and it's
because (Chinese) steel prices have been fairly stable. Rebar is
rising very slowly which is much more sustainable than a very
sharp spike," he said.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed up 0.1 percent at 4,384 yuan
($690) a tonne, not far off the near three-month high of 4,402
yuan touched on Monday.
Traders are eyeing a tender by global miner BHP Billiton
on Tuesday for price direction.
BHP is offering Yandi and Newman iron ore fines which it
last sold at $135.3 and $150 per tonne, respectively, traders
said.
"There's some chance for prices to rise by another 50 cents
from the last done prices," said another Singapore-based trader.
A rise in daily crude steel output to above 1.9 million
tonnes in mid-March from around 1.7 million tonnes during most
of the last quarter of 2011 and falling inventories of Chinese
steel products suggest a recovery in steel demand may be coming
through.
"Overall China's definitely on a cyclical recovery, but
what's not so clear is how quickly it's going to make that
recovery," said Macquarie's Train.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4384 5.00 0.11
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 149.75 12.25 8.91
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.16 0.45 0.30
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)