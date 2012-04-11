* Vale says China iron ore demand to stay strong
* BHP sells iron ore cargoes at higher prices
* Benchmark iron ore price near 6-mth peak
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 11 Spot iron ore prices in top
importer China rose on Wednesday as buyers slowly returned to
the market to bolster stockpiles, though they remained cautious
with steel production still outpacing a slow recovery in demand.
Prices of imported ore, including Australian and Indian
cargoes, increased by a dollar per tonne in China, industry
consultancy Umetal said.
The rise followed higher prices at a tender by global miner
BHP Billiton on Tuesday.
BHP sold 110,000 tonnes of Newman iron ore fines at $151.16
a tonne, including freight, and another 110,000 tonnes of Yandi
fines at $136.51 per tonne, traders said.
BHP previously sold Newman at $150 and Yandi at $135.30,
other traders had said.
Prices are expected to rise further at another tender of
Australian Pilbara iron ore by Rio Tinto , the
world's No. 2 iron ore miner, on Wednesday, traders said.
"Buyers are coming back slow and steady. There's no rush but
buying interest is there," said a Singapore-based physical iron
ore trader.
Top iron ore producer Vale said Chinese demand
would remain strong despite expectations of slower growth in the
world's No. 2 economy.
To help meet that demand, Brazil's Vale expects to invest
more than $50 billion to expand iron ore, nickel, copper,
fertilizer, coal and other mining output. Of that, $35 billion
will be spent over four years to complete its 20 biggest
projects, the firm's head said on Tuesday.
UNDER PRESSURE
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.3 percent to $148 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to Steel Index, the highest level since Oct. 18.
Chinese buyers are taking their cue from domestic steel
prices, which have mostly recovered from lows in January and
February, as demand improved.
Steel producers have quickly responded, lifting daily crude
steel output to above 1.9 million tonnes in mid-March from
around 1.7 million tonnes for the most part of the last quarter
of 2011, banking on a further recovery in demand as construction
activity picks up in April and May.
But unless demand catches up with the increase in supply,
steel prices could fall going forward, traders said.
"There will be more pressure for steel prices to come off if
production stays very high and demand remains just stable," said
an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Smaller mills are still opting to buy older iron ore cargoes
stocked at Chinese ports which are cheaper than the fresh
shipments, he said.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.2 percent to close at 4,377
yuan ($690) a tonne, falling for a second day in a row after
touching three-month highs on Monday.
($1 = 6.3115 Chinese yuan)
