* Offer prices for imported ore in China down $1/T
* Steel mills opting for cheaper ore cargoes at ports
* China steel inventory dropping at slower pace vs last year
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 24 Prices of imported iron ore
in top consumer China fell on Tuesday as buying interest for the
steel-making raw material weakened along with slow demand for
steel, with Shanghai rebar futures hitting near seven-week lows.
A slower pace of decline in inventories of steel products
held by Chinese traders has raised concern about demand going
forward, but some analysts say the continued drop in stockpiles
since mid-February suggests demand is picking up, albeit
modestly.
The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.3 percent lower at
4,270 yuan ($680), near the day's trough of 4,259 yuan, which
was its weakest since March 7.
With iron ore's fate closely tied to steel's, offer prices
for imported iron ore in China, including Australian, Brazilian
and Indian cargoes, fell by $1 per tonne after mostly holding
steady since last week, based on data from Chinese consultancy
Umetal.
Chinese steel mills are opting to buy from iron ore
stockpiles at ports where prices are around $4 a tonne cheaper
than fresh cargoes, said a Singapore-based trader.
"There's a short-term correction taking place. But I see a
very limited downside," he said. "If the index touches $147,
buyers will come back."
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI slipped
0.2 percent to $148.10 a tonne on Monday, according to reference
price provider Steel Index. It touched a six-month peak of
$149.40 on April 13.
China's record steel production pace this year in
anticipation of a demand pickup and lower output from key
suppliers Australian and Brazil due to bad weather had helped
iron ore prices gain 7 percent so far this year.
ENCOURAGING
Chinese mills produced more than 2 million tonnes a day on
average in the first 10 days of April, based on industry
estimates last week, as inventories of steel products fell from
peak levels two months ago.
By last week, China's stockpile of five major steel products
held by traders, including rebar and hot rolled coil, stood at
17.1 million tonnes, data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch show.
That is down 10 percent from this year's peak of 19 million
tonnes in February, based on the data.
While the rate of inventory drawdown is slower compared to
around 15-16 percent during a similar period in 2007-2011,
"what's encouraging is that the pace of that inventory drawdown
is now picking up", said Graeme Train, commodity analyst at
Macquarie in Shanghai.
"Demand had a slow start to the year, but now it does seem
to be on an upward trajectory led by construction and
infrastructure," said Train.
But the slow rate of inventory decline has kept the market
on edge, restraining appetite for iron ore and trapping spot
prices in narrow ranges.
A further decline in prices of nearby iron ore forward swaps
<0#SGXIOS:> on Monday suggested market players are looking at
weaker spot rates in the short term, with the Singapore
Exchange-cleared April contract standing at $147.69 a
tonne and May at $143.56.
Top miner Vale is selling a cargo of 177,000
tonnes of 64-percent grade iron ore at a tender on Tuesday, said
a trader in Shanghai.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0720 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4270 -11.00 -0.26
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 149.5 -0.75 -0.49
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 148.1 -0.30 -0.20
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 147.86 -0.13 -0.09
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.3088 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)