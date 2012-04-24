* Offer prices for imported ore in China down $1/T * Steel mills opting for cheaper ore cargoes at ports * China steel inventory dropping at slower pace vs last year (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 24 Prices of imported iron ore in top consumer China fell on Tuesday as buying interest for the steel-making raw material weakened along with slow demand for steel, with Shanghai rebar futures hitting near seven-week lows. A slower pace of decline in inventories of steel products held by Chinese traders has raised concern about demand going forward, but some analysts say the continued drop in stockpiles since mid-February suggests demand is picking up, albeit modestly. The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.3 percent lower at 4,270 yuan ($680), near the day's trough of 4,259 yuan, which was its weakest since March 7. With iron ore's fate closely tied to steel's, offer prices for imported iron ore in China, including Australian, Brazilian and Indian cargoes, fell by $1 per tonne after mostly holding steady since last week, based on data from Chinese consultancy Umetal. Chinese steel mills are opting to buy from iron ore stockpiles at ports where prices are around $4 a tonne cheaper than fresh cargoes, said a Singapore-based trader. "There's a short-term correction taking place. But I see a very limited downside," he said. "If the index touches $147, buyers will come back." Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.2 percent to $148.10 a tonne on Monday, according to reference price provider Steel Index. It touched a six-month peak of $149.40 on April 13. China's record steel production pace this year in anticipation of a demand pickup and lower output from key suppliers Australian and Brazil due to bad weather had helped iron ore prices gain 7 percent so far this year. ENCOURAGING Chinese mills produced more than 2 million tonnes a day on average in the first 10 days of April, based on industry estimates last week, as inventories of steel products fell from peak levels two months ago. By last week, China's stockpile of five major steel products held by traders, including rebar and hot rolled coil, stood at 17.1 million tonnes, data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch show. That is down 10 percent from this year's peak of 19 million tonnes in February, based on the data. While the rate of inventory drawdown is slower compared to around 15-16 percent during a similar period in 2007-2011, "what's encouraging is that the pace of that inventory drawdown is now picking up", said Graeme Train, commodity analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai. "Demand had a slow start to the year, but now it does seem to be on an upward trajectory led by construction and infrastructure," said Train. But the slow rate of inventory decline has kept the market on edge, restraining appetite for iron ore and trapping spot prices in narrow ranges. A further decline in prices of nearby iron ore forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> on Monday suggested market players are looking at weaker spot rates in the short term, with the Singapore Exchange-cleared April contract standing at $147.69 a tonne and May at $143.56. Top miner Vale is selling a cargo of 177,000 tonnes of 64-percent grade iron ore at a tender on Tuesday, said a trader in Shanghai. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0720 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4270 -11.00 -0.26 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 149.5 -0.75 -0.49 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 148.1 -0.30 -0.20 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 147.86 -0.13 -0.09 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.3088 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)