* Shanghai rebar drops 1 pct for the week
* Benchmark 62-grade ore falls 2 pct to near 7-week low
* Slow physical market ahead of China holiday; BHP tender
eyed
(Updates rebar price, adds Chinese steelmakers, Nippon Steel)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 27 Prices for imported iron ore
cargoes in China fell for the third day in a week on Friday,
reflecting thin buying interest among steel producers worried
about slow domestic demand that has weighed on Shanghai rebar
futures for a second week running.
Activity in the physical iron ore market was limited ahead
of a long Labour Day holiday weekend in China, the world's
biggest buyer of the steel ingredient. Chinese markets are shut
on Monday and Tuesday.
"The market remains bearish so there's hardly any buying
going around," said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong.
Imported iron ore, from Australia to India, was being
offered in China at $1 less per tonne on Friday, according to
industry consultancy Umetal, as sellers tried to woo buyers back
into the market.
A major Chinese trading company has offered five cargoes
from India, but was getting "very little feedback" from the
market, a Shanghai-based trader said.
"There's an upcoming holiday so no one wants to make any
purchases at the moment," he said.
The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped half a percent to
close at 4,269 yuan ($680) a tonne. Construction-used rebar fell
1 percent for the week after hitting seven-week troughs on
Wednesday.
Chinese steelmakers, producing half of the world's output,
have seen their profits tumble in the first quarter because of
tepid demand, and a slowing economy suggests that business will
remain tough in the coming months, analysts said.
But in Japan, a recovery in domestic car production and the
yen's retreat from a record high helped world No. 4 steelmaker
Nippon Steel Corp post a forecast-beating quarterly
profit.
IRON ORE FALLS
Global miner BHP Billiton is selling 80,000
tonnes of Newman iron ore fines and 90,000 tonnes of MAC fines
via a tender that closes on Friday, traders said, and
expectations are prices for those cargoes to fall from previous
deals.
Some cargoes of 62.7-percent grade Newman fines were quoted
at $147-$148 a tonne, including freight cost, lower than BHP's
last tender sale of $151.26, traders said.
Brazil's Vale, the world's top iron ore producer,
sold 63.74-percent grade sinter feed at $146.52 a tonne on
Thursday, slightly lower than a prior sale.
Sluggish steel demand in China, the world's biggest producer
and consumer, had given mills less incentive to buy iron ore.
The continued rapid pace in steel production in China, which
stayed at record levels above 2 million tonnes a day in
mid-April, is also raising concern about slow-moving stockpiles
that could further weigh on prices of both iron ore and steel.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, seen
as the industry benchmark, fell 2 percent to $143.80 a tonne on
Thursday, its lowest level since March 12, based on data from
the Steel Index.
Iron ore prices, down more than 2 percent this month, have
dropped since hitting a six-month peak just shy of $150 on April
13, with Chinese mills stepping away from the market with steel
prices weak and raw material costs rising.
Australian iron ore miner Atlas Iron said the
roughly $140 a tonne price is a level that "both sellers and
buyers are happy with."
"But we've seen that once the price gets near $150, buyers
start to ponder their positions and work out whether they want
to keep buying beyond that point," Mark Hancock, chief
commercial officer of Australia's fourth-largest iron ore miner
told reporters in Sydney.
Atlas Iron said it expects to meet its full-year production
target of 5.5 million to 5.7 million tonnes despite
weather-related disruptions in the last quarter.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0717 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4269 -21.00 -0.49
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147 -1.00 -0.68
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.8 -2.90 -1.98
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 146.04 -0.11 -0.08
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Jim Regan in SYDNEY; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)