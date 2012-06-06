* Iron ore, steel prices in China steady * Australian cargoes keep high premium vs other origins (Adds BHP, Vale tenders, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 6 Spot iron ore and steel prices in top market China steadied on Wednesday as demand remained largely weak, although some steel producers were keen on buying iron ore cargoes to replenish supplies at lower prices. Chinese steel mills are not rushing to purchase iron ore given a hazy outlook for steel demand, but are not shutting their doors to bargains as miners, led by top producer Vale , continued to push cargoes into the spot market. "There's still some buying interest since market participants feel that the downside for prices is limited," said a physical iron ore trader in Singapore. "They feel that the 62-percent grade is going to hover between $125 and $135 in the short term and have been looking at replenishing. However, they want to make sure they get the best deals out there." Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content IODBZ00-PLT eased 0.8 percent to $133 a tonne on Tuesday, according to the Platts reference index. Price offers for imported iron ore in China, from Australia to Brazil and India, were steady on Wednesday, after rising by a dollar per tonne on Tuesday, based on data from industry consultancy Umetal. There is particularly good demand for Australian iron ore, although the material, which have lower impurities versus those from other origins, command a higher premium. Miner BHP Billiton sold a cargo of 62.7-percent grade Newman iron ore fines at $136.2 a tonne earlier this week, traders said. But higher grade iron ore cargoes from Vale were sold cheaper, with a 64.01-percent material paid at $136.50 and 63.8-percent at $133.56 a tonne at this week's tenders, traders said. Benchmark iron ore prices are down nearly 4 percent this year as sluggish steel demand in China curbed the appetite for the raw material. But the price decline is also limited with most Chinese mills continuing to run at full capacity, requiring them to keep sizable iron ore stocks. That is spurring Vale and BHP to steadily offer cargoes on the spot market. Vale is selling 205,800 tonnes of 65.04-percent grade Carajas iron ore fines and another 80,000 tonnes of 63.14-percent grade Guaiba sinter feed at tenders that will close later on Wednesday, traders said. BHP is offering 70,000 tonnes of 58-percent grade Yandi fines at a tender that closes on Thursday, they said. SKEPTICAL Mirae Asset Securities said there are no signs of a recovery in steel demand yet. "We remain skeptical on steel demand in the second half of the year because the local governments' funding source is the key to China's fixed-asset investment growth and banks haven't changed their cautious stance towards local governments," the Hong Kong-based brokerage said in a note. The price of steel billet in China's key Tangshan area in the top steel producing Hebei province has remained at 3,520 yuan ($550) a tonne over the past few days, traders said. "The feedback that traders are getting from steel mills is that they are likely to consider reducing their production when billet prices are between 3,400-3,500 yuan," a Hong Kong iron ore trader said. While a drop in steel production could hit demand for iron ore in the short term, traders say it may lift steel prices that in the long run would boost output and the need for iron ore. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose a modest 0.3 percent to close at 4,096 yuan a tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4096 +12.00 +0.29 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 133 -1.00 -0.75 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.66 -1.06 -0.79 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ed Davies)