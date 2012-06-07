* Rebar cuts gains amid slow China steel demand
* Downside risk for iron ore as supply outpaces demand
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 7 China steel futures came off
three-week highs on Thursday, trimming early gains amid sluggish
Chinese demand which kept appetite for raw material iron ore in
check.
Price offers for imported iron ore in top buyer China were
steady on Thursday after top miner Vale sold cargoes
on Wednesday at levels that were not too far off recent deals,
traders said.
The most active steel rebar contract for October delivery on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at
4,102 yuan ($640) a tonne, after touching a session peak of
4,130 yuan, its loftiest since May 14.
Rebar tracked early rises in other commodities, spurred by
hopes European policymakers would take action to aid
debt-stricken Spain and that the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll
out measures to buoy a patchy U.S. economic recovery.
But oil, copper and grains have since given up gains and
were slightly lower in afternoon trading in Asia.
Rebar's modest rise, coupled with largely steady spot steel
prices in China, suggest demand in the world's biggest steel
consumer may be far from a recovery.
"A lot of people are still puzzled about the direction of
the steel market," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "We
are not really seeing big price moves because people are unsure
where the market's headed."
Mirae Asset Securities has said it was not seeing signs of a
recovery in steel demand in the second half of the year with
banks keeping a cautious stance towards lending, which is key to
China's fixed-asset investment growth.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
IODBZ00-PLT was unchanged at $133 a tonne on Wednesday,
according to Platts reference price index.
Vale sold 205,800 tonnes of 65.04-percent grade Carajas iron
ore fines at $143.05 a tonne in a tender on Wednesday and
another 80,000 tonnes of 63.14-percent grade Guaiba sinter feed
at $132.56 a tonne, prices largely similar to recent deals,
traders said.
Unless steel prices bounce back significantly, iron ore
prices may struggle to rise.
"The iron ore market is generally softening but in a very
slow pace," said another trader in Shanghai.
"The supply side continues to rise but the demand side is
not that active because mills are still seeing slow demand for
steel products, so they would not like to take risks by buying
too much material."
Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland
rose 17 percent to 17.42 million tonnes in May from the previous
month, based on port data released on Thursday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0715 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4102 +6.00 +0.15
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 133 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.57 -2.09 -1.56
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)
