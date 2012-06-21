* High China steel output boosts ore restocking hopes * China factory output shrinks for 8th straight month By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 21 Bids for spot iron ore cargoes rose further on Thursday, setting the benchmark rate on course for a tenth straight day of gains in its longest rally in seven months, on trade expectations high steel output in China will support demand for the raw material. The rally in iron ore comes as prices of other commodities from oil to copper are falling in the face of weaker demand as the global economy slows. China's daily crude steel output stayed near record highs in early June, based on the latest industry estimate, suggesting producers may continue to replenish iron ore stockpiles. Bids for iron ore cargoes in the spot market rose around $1 a tonne on Thursday, traders said. "Iron ore prices look set to continue firming. Chinese crude steel production remains high and there are talks the ramp-up will continue in June because China is pushing hard for steel exports," said a physical iron ore trader in Hong Kong. "Since iron ore inventory at mills is low, purchases have to be made and this keeps the upward pressure on physical spot prices." Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.2 percent to $136.80 a tonne on Wednesday, according to Steel Index, the highest since May 11. That marked its ninth straight day of gains, its longest run since mid-November, when the price of steel's raw material climbed for 14 days in a row. Amid sluggish demand at home that has dragged down Chinese steel prices by more than 1 percent this year, mills are exporting more, with shipments of steel products rising 10 percent to 22 million tonnes in January-May from a year ago. China's daily crude steel output rose 2 percent to 1.999 million tonnes in the first 10 days of June from the previous 10-day period, as large mills boosted output, according to the China Iron and Steel Association. The run-rate is close to the record 2.045 million tonnes posted in early May, and suggests producers are anticipating demand will recover as China moves to boost its economy. "It's been a steady climb for prices, and some traders are getting cautious because the steel market remains weak," said a trader in Singapore. Steel rebar futures in Shanghai dropped 0.6 percent to close at 4,118 yuan ($650) a tonne amid a broad-based sell-off in commodities fueled partly by weak manufacturing data from China. China's factory sector shrank for the eighth month in a row in June as export orders sentiment hit its weakest level since early 2009, according to a survey that indicates the country's economic trough may extend well into the third quarter. Prices at some sale tenders by miners this week have dropped against previous deals, while some have continued to rise, traders said. Miner BHP Billiton sold 70,000 tonnes of 62.7-percent grade Australian Newman fines at $141.37 a tonne on Wednesday, well above last week's $139, traders said, while a Brazilian cargo of 65-percent material was sold at a lower price. Top iron ore producer Vale is selling 40,000 tonnes of 64-percent grade iron ore at a tender closing later on Thursday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0805 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4118 -25.00 -0.60 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 139.25 +0.75 +0.54 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 136.8 +0.20 +0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.05 +1.25 +0.91 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)