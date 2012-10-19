* Iron ore has room to rise to $125/tonne -trader * Shanghai rebar posts modest weekly gain (Updates rebar price, adds ArcelorMittal) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Oct 19 Spot iron ore prices steadied on Friday, but may end the week with modest gains that could stretch to next week, when buyers resume purchases on expectations that Chinese steel mills will keep up strong production. Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in top consumer China were little changed, although quotes for Brazilian material rose by a dollar per tonne, according to Beijing-based consultancy Umetal. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was nearly flat at $115.50 a tonne on Thursday, based on data from Steel Index. "Chinese mills are still looking to procure iron ore. They are running low on inventory due to the massive destocking that took place in July-August and they need to have some cargo on hand," said a physical trader in Hong Kong. While mindful of prices, traders say Chinese steel producers need to stock up on the raw material to sustain output that has remained strong in September, either backed by seasonal demand or hopes for demand to pick up gradually. China's average daily crude steel output stood at 1.932 million tonnes last month, up 2 percent from August and not too far off record highs above 2 million tonnes earlier this year. China is the world's largest steel consumer and producer and its legion of mills prefer to run production plants at or near full capacity even at razor-thin margins to keep their market share in a highly fragmented sector. "While we will see some correction, I think iron ore has room to firm some more, $125 is likely," the trader said. NO HARD CUTS But Pranay Shukla, senior dry bulk analyst at Mercuria Energy Trading, sees lower Chinese steel production in the current quarter, which should limit demand for iron ore. "Steel mills now have cheaper products than a few months ago, due to restocking on recent low prices, so the question comes down to how much they will cut production," Shukla said. "I think they will reduce it seasonally, but no hard cuts," he said, that adding slower Chinese steel output could lead to "flattish" iron ore prices. In the physical market, top iron ore miner Vale is offering 250,000 tonnes of 65-percent grade Brazilian Carajas iron ore fines at a tender closing later on Friday, traders said, adding that the cargo was due to pass Singapore on Nov. 19 en route to China. Iron ore is up less than 1 percent for the week so far. So were Shanghai rebar futures, which mills and traders also track for signs of Chinese steel demand that has been sluggish through most of this year due to a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy. The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.7 percent at 3,651 yuan ($580) per tonne, but rose 0.3 percent for the week. In industry news, ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, is exploring the sale of a minority stake in its Canadian iron ore business, sources familiar with the situation said. A deal is likely to be announced before the end of the year, one of the sources said. ArcelorMittal is one of Canada's top exporters of iron ore and its operations account for about 40 percent of Canada's iron ore output. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0739 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3651 -24.00 -0.65 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 117 +0.50 +0.43 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 115.5 +0.10 +0.09 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.04 +0.76 +0.65 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2503 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)