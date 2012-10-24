* China flash PMI at 3-month high, signals slow recovery
* Iron ore seen trapped between $110-$120 near term -FIS
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Shanghai rebar steel futures
rose on Wednesday after data suggested China's economy is making
a gradual recovery after seven straight quarters of slowdown,
boding well for demand in the world's biggest steel consumer.
The HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for
China came in at a three-month high of 49.1 for October and
showed order books were the most robust since April.
The survey is the first indicator of China's real economic
activity since official data last week showed gross domestic
product grew 7.4 percent in the third quarter, the lowest since
January-March 2009.
The most traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange had gained 0.6 percent to 3,683 yuan
($590) per tonne by the midday break, after falling nearly 2
percent on Tuesday.
Spot steel prices have also firmed, and price offers for
imported iron ore cargoes in China rose by $1-$2 per tonne,
traders said, with sentiment boosted by the PMI data.
But the impact may be short-lived. "It's a better number but
still not a great number," said Rory MacDonald, an iron ore
broker at Freight Investor Services.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $117.50 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to Steel Index, although Platts, another data
provider, said its price gauge IODBZ00-PLT rose 1.3 percent to
$120.
"You'll see iron ore try to rally several times before the
year is out, but I don't see any one rally breaking or staying
above $120 for any great period of time, on spot," said
MacDonald.
"I think $110-$120 range is where we'll sit, probably
between now and Chinese New Year. If it breaks either way I
don't see it breaking out for very long at all before coming
back and trading again within that $10 band."
Iron ore prices have recovered from three-year lows below
$87 reached in early September, but have struggled to go past
$120, previously seen as key support because it was deemed the
production cost for high-cost iron ore producers from China.
That has now become a temporary ceiling. Chinese mills tend
to step back from the market when the price hits that level
since China's steel demand remains so fragile that steel prices
are unlikely to surge in the short term to support an aggressive
restocking of the raw material.
"There's no clear direction in the Chinese steel market.
There's a ceiling on what steel prices can do, therefore there's
only so much that margins can expand by and that's going to keep
a cap on iron ore consequently," said MacDonald.
"We expect the strong rebound in short-term profitability to
boost steel production rapidly and limit the steel price upside
over this restocking cycle," analysts at Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch said in a note.
Ample stocks of iron ore at Chinese ports also show smaller
Chinese mills can easily meet short-term needs at prices cheaper
than fresh cargoes, traders said.
Iron ore inventories at major Chinese ports were largely
steady at around 96 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV,
data from Chinese consultancy Steelhome showed.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)