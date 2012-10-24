* China flash PMI at 3-month high, signals slow recovery * Iron ore seen trapped between $110-$120 near term -FIS * Vale Q3 profit seen down 61 pct on lower iron ore prices (Updates rebar price, adds Vale profit estimate) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Shanghai rebar steel futures rose on Wednesday after data suggested China's economy is making a gradual recovery after seven straight quarters of slowdown, boding well for demand in the world's biggest steel consumer. The HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for China came in at a three-month high of 49.1 for October and showed order books were the most robust since April. The survey is the first indicator of China's real economic activity since official data last week showed gross domestic product grew 7.4 percent in the third quarter, the lowest since January-March 2009. The most traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.7 percent at 3,684 yuan ($590) per tonne, after falling nearly 2 percent on Tuesday. Spot steel prices have also firmed, and price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China rose by $1-$2 per tonne, traders said, with sentiment boosted by the PMI data. But the impact may be short-lived. "It's a better number but still not a great number," said Rory MacDonald, an iron ore broker at Freight Investor Services. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $117.50 a tonne on Tuesday, according to Steel Index, although Platts, another data provider, said its price gauge IODBZ00-PLT rose 1.3 percent to $120. "You'll see iron ore try to rally several times before the year is out, but I don't see any one rally breaking or staying above $120 for any great period of time, on spot," said MacDonald. "I think $110-$120 range is where we'll sit, probably between now and Chinese New Year. If it breaks either way I don't see it breaking out for very long at all before coming back and trading again within that $10 band." Iron ore prices have recovered from three-year lows below $87 reached in early September, but have struggled to go past $120, previously seen as key support because it was deemed the production cost for high-cost iron ore producers from China. That has now become a temporary ceiling. Chinese mills tend to step back from the market when the price hits that level since China's steel demand remains so fragile that steel prices are unlikely to surge in the short term to support an aggressive restocking of the raw material. Brazil's Vale, the world's top iron ore supplier, is expected to report a 61 percent drop in third-quarter profit to $1.92 billion on lower output and iron ore prices, according to the average estimate in a Reuters poll of 19 analysts. "There's no clear direction in the Chinese steel market. There's a ceiling on what steel prices can do, therefore there's only so much that margins can expand by and that's going to keep a cap on iron ore consequently," said MacDonald. "We expect the strong rebound in short-term profitability to boost steel production rapidly and limit the steel price upside over this restocking cycle," analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a note. Ample stocks of iron ore at Chinese ports also show smaller Chinese mills can easily meet short-term needs at prices cheaper than fresh cargoes, traders said. Iron ore inventories at major Chinese ports were largely steady at around 96 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, data from Chinese consultancy Steelhome showed. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3684 +24.00 +0.66 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 120 +1.50 +1.27 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 117.5 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 119.75 +1.04 +0.88 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)