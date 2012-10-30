* Baosteel sees margins at risk from rebound in raw material
prices
* China iron ore port stocks fall for third week in a row
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Iron ore prices held steady on
Tuesday even though buyers from top importer China slowed their
purchases, with another round of restocking by Chinese steel
mills next month ahead of winter expected to keep prices
elevated.
The iron ore market has gradually recovered from last
month's three-year lows. Improved profit margins among Chinese
steelmakers since September has helped lift demand for the raw
material from the world's biggest steel consumer.
Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China were
unchanged on Tuesday, a day after the benchmark 62-percent grade
iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.3 percent to $120 per tonne,
based on data from Steel Index.
"There's no rush to buy, but I believe iron ore prices can
rise another $5 by early next month when mills start restocking
for the winter," said a trader from the port city of Rizhao in
China's eastern Shandong province.
Smaller mills with immediate needs for cargoes of between
5,000 and 10,000 tonnes have been buying from stockpiles at
Chinese ports, he said, which are usually sold cheaper than
fresh seaborne shipments.
Inventories of iron ore at major Chinese ports fell 1.2
million tonnes to 94.75 million tonnes last week
SH-TOT-IRONINV, dropping for a third week in a row, data from
Chinese consultancy Steelhome showed.
"I'm seeing strong demand for iron ore for prompt delivery,
or those arriving in China before end-November," said a trader
in Hong Kong.
"This is because mills are trying to secure their raw
material supply as they are closing up their order books for
steel products for December delivery."
Shanghai rebar futures were little changed at 3,625
yuan ($580) a tonne by the midday break, with spot steel prices
in China similarly steady.
Rebar, used in construction, has rebounded more than 12
percent from September lows, spurred by a modest revival in
construction activity, lifting margins of producers that have
been squeezed by prices sliding to three-year lows last month.
But prices remain 17 percent below this year's peak.
Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd, China's biggest
listed steelmaker, said it was not optimistic about its
performance through the first quarter of 2013 because margins
would suffer from rebounding coal and iron ore prices.
Baosteel, which posted a 4.9 percent drop in third-quarter
profit, said it expects steel prices to stabilise in
October-December although the industry will renmain plagued by
oversupply.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0442 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3625 +6.00 +0.17
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 120.5 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 120 +0.40 +0.33
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 120.67 -0.09 -0.07
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2436 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)