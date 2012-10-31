* Iron ore price up almost 15 pct in October
* Shanghai rebar also on track for 2nd monthly rise
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Spot iron ore prices held near
$120 a tonne and sellers upped offers for imported cargoes to
top market China on Wednesday on hopes steel mills will continue
to lift production for the rest of the year amid a modest
revival in demand.
Iron ore is up nearly 15 percent in October, its second
monthly gain in a row, after a recovery in Chinese steel prices
in September encouraged producers to restock on the raw
material.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent grade iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $119.80 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to Steel Index.
But sellers of Australia and some Indian cargoes to China
raised price offers by $1-$2 per tonne on Wednesday, as mills
continue to run their steel plants at full capacity.
China's average daily crude steel output hit nearly 2
million tonnes over the Oct. 11-20 period, up 4 percent from the
prior 10-day period and matching a level last seen in early
June, as rising prices encouraged steel mills to ramp up
production.
"Mills are still looking for some cargoes, but I think some
don't want to take the risk of paying higher prices at the
moment, so we're seeing repeats of deals at previous prices,"
said a Shanghai-based physical iron ore trader.
A Brazilian cargo of 65.53-percent grade iron ore was sold
at $129.06 on Tuesday, nearly flat from a previous deal of
$129.01 for a similar grade, the Shanghai trader said. Another
Brazilian tender for 64.36-percent grade lump ore was concluded
at $119.77, also not far off a prior transaction, he said.
An Australian cargo of 61.5-percent Pilbara iron ore fines
was sold at $121.60 a tonne on Tuesday, slightly higher than
current market offers of $119-$120 amid limited availability of
the particular grade, a Hong Kong trader said.
Another Brazilian shipment of 166,000 tonnes of
65.90-percent grade iron ore is up for sale via a tender on
Wednesday, traders said.
Thanks to a more than 10 percent rise in steel prices from
September lows, Chinese mills may be earning profit margins of
at least 100 yuan ($16) per tonne, allowing them to buy iron ore
cargoes at current prices, said another Shanghai-based trader.
"That is a decent margin given that many have struggled to
break even in past months," he said.
Shanghai rebar futures were off 0.4 percent at
3,614 yuan a tonne by the midday break, but are on course for a
modest gain in October after rising nearly 5 percent in
September.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0422 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3614 -14.00 -0.39
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 121 +0.50 +0.41
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 119.8 -0.20 -0.17
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 120.8 +0.13 +0.11
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)