* Iron ore price up almost 15 pct in October * Shanghai rebar also on track for 2nd monthly rise By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Spot iron ore prices held near $120 a tonne and sellers upped offers for imported cargoes to top market China on Wednesday on hopes steel mills will continue to lift production for the rest of the year amid a modest revival in demand. Iron ore is up nearly 15 percent in October, its second monthly gain in a row, after a recovery in Chinese steel prices in September encouraged producers to restock on the raw material. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent grade iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $119.80 a tonne on Tuesday, according to Steel Index. But sellers of Australia and some Indian cargoes to China raised price offers by $1-$2 per tonne on Wednesday, as mills continue to run their steel plants at full capacity. China's average daily crude steel output hit nearly 2 million tonnes over the Oct. 11-20 period, up 4 percent from the prior 10-day period and matching a level last seen in early June, as rising prices encouraged steel mills to ramp up production. "Mills are still looking for some cargoes, but I think some don't want to take the risk of paying higher prices at the moment, so we're seeing repeats of deals at previous prices," said a Shanghai-based physical iron ore trader. A Brazilian cargo of 65.53-percent grade iron ore was sold at $129.06 on Tuesday, nearly flat from a previous deal of $129.01 for a similar grade, the Shanghai trader said. Another Brazilian tender for 64.36-percent grade lump ore was concluded at $119.77, also not far off a prior transaction, he said. An Australian cargo of 61.5-percent Pilbara iron ore fines was sold at $121.60 a tonne on Tuesday, slightly higher than current market offers of $119-$120 amid limited availability of the particular grade, a Hong Kong trader said. Another Brazilian shipment of 166,000 tonnes of 65.90-percent grade iron ore is up for sale via a tender on Wednesday, traders said. Thanks to a more than 10 percent rise in steel prices from September lows, Chinese mills may be earning profit margins of at least 100 yuan ($16) per tonne, allowing them to buy iron ore cargoes at current prices, said another Shanghai-based trader. "That is a decent margin given that many have struggled to break even in past months," he said. Shanghai rebar futures were off 0.4 percent at 3,614 yuan a tonne by the midday break, but are on course for a modest gain in October after rising nearly 5 percent in September. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0422 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3614 -14.00 -0.39 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 121 +0.50 +0.41 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 119.8 -0.20 -0.17 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 120.8 +0.13 +0.11 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)