* Iron ore price up almost 15 pct in October * Shanghai rebar rises for second straight month * ArcelorMittal says challenging conditions to persist in Q4 (Adds ArcelorMittal) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Spot iron ore prices held near $120 a tonne and sellers upped offers for imported cargoes to top market China on Wednesday on hopes steel mills will continue to lift production for the rest of the year amid a modest revival in demand. Iron ore is up nearly 15 percent in October, its second monthly gain in a row, after a recovery in Chinese steel prices in September encouraged producers to restock on the raw material. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent grade iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $119.80 a tonne on Tuesday, according to Steel Index. But sellers of Australia and some Indian cargoes to China raised price offers by $1-$2 per tonne on Wednesday, traders said, as mills continue to run their steel plants at full capacity. China's average daily crude steel output hit nearly 2 million tonnes over the Oct. 11-20 period, up 4 percent from the prior 10-day period and matching a level last seen in early June, as rising prices encouraged steel mills to ramp up production. "Mills are still looking for some cargoes, but I think some don't want to take the risk of paying higher prices at the moment, so we're seeing repeats of deals at previous prices," said a Shanghai-based physical iron ore trader. A Brazilian cargo of 65.53-percent grade iron ore was sold at $129.06 on Tuesday, nearly flat from a previous deal of $129.01 for a similar grade, the Shanghai trader said. Another Brazilian tender for 64.36-percent grade lump ore was concluded at $119.77, also not far off a prior transaction, he said. An Australian cargo of 61.5-percent Pilbara iron ore fines was sold at $121.60 a tonne on Tuesday, slightly higher than current market offers of $119-$120 amid limited availability of the particular grade, a Hong Kong trader said. Another Brazilian shipment of 166,000 tonnes of 65.90-percent grade iron ore is up for sale via a tender on Wednesday, traders said. Thanks to a more than 10 percent rise in steel prices from September lows, Chinese mills may be earning profit margins of at least 100 yuan ($16) per tonne, allowing them to buy iron ore cargoes at current prices, said another Shanghai-based trader. "That is a decent margin given that many have struggled to break even in past months," he said. Shanghai rebar futures closed up 0.2 percent at 3,634 yuan a tonne, gaining modestly for all of October after rising nearly 5 percent in September. But ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, expects the difficult conditions for the global industry to continue in the fourth quarter. ArcelorMittal said it would slash its annual dividend as it focused on cutting debt after slipping into a net loss in the third quarter and abandoning its full-year outlook. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0729 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3634 +6.00 +0.17 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 121 +0.50 +0.41 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 119.8 -0.20 -0.17 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 120.8 +0.13 +0.11 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)