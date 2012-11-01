* PMI data points to Chinese economy regaining traction
* Shanghai rebar up 1.5 pct, iron ore steady near $120
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Shanghai steel rebar futures
climbed more than 1 percent and iron ore swaps also edged higher
on Thursday after data showed China's economy perking up, boding
well for demand from the world's biggest steel and iron ore
consumer.
China's manufacturing activity picked up in October,
according to government and private sector factory surveys, with
the official Purchasing Managers' Index back to expansionary
territory at above 50.
The most active rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 1.5 percent at 3,687 yuan
($590) a tonne at midday.
First-quarter iron ore swaps traded at $115 a tonne in early
deals, up from $113.50/$114 on Wednesday, said Jamie Pearce,
head of iron ore broking at SSY Futures in Singapore, adding
bids were better across the curve.
"The Chinese PMI number is giving a bit of positive
sentiment to the market and seeing a bit of short-covering on
rebar," said Pearce.
Firmer Shanghai rebar prices and iron ore swaps may push up
prices at tenders for iron ore cargoes in the spot market for
the day and help lift the benchmark price, he said.
Top iron ore miner Vale is selling at a tender
175,000 tonnes of 65.61-percent grade iron ore due to pass
Singapore on Nov. 28, traders said. Vale is also offering an
85,000-tonne 63.8-percent grade cargo arriving in Singapore on
Nov. 30, they said.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI eased 0.4 percent to $119.30 per tonne on
Wednesday, according to data provider Steel Index.
Still, iron ore has rebounded 38 percent from three-year
lows below $87 in early September, helped by a modest recovery
in China's steel demand and hopes that Beijing's
once-in-a-decade leadership transition next week would pave the
way for more pro-growth measures.
Pearce said most market participants were cautiously
optimistic as demand remained steady among Chinese mills that
are sustaining full-scale steel production.
China's average daily crude steel output hit nearly 2
million tonnes over the Oct. 11-20 period, up 4 percent from the
prior 10-day period and matching a level last seen in early
June, as rising prices encouraged steel mills to ramp up
production.
Traders said smaller Chinese steel producers were opting to
purchase iron ore from stockpiles at ports rather than fresh
seaborne cargoes.
"Some mills who are not sure about the future of the market
are buying port stocks so they can lock in profit margins for
their steel products," said a trader in Shanghai, who has about
200,000 tonnes of iron ore at domestic ports.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0421 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3687 +53.00 +1.46
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 121 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 119.3 -0.50 -0.42
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 120.61 -0.19 -0.16
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2372 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)