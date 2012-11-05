* Iron ore up modestly last week, extends recovery to 4th week * Mills stocking ahead of winter, but wary of chasing prices higher (Adds Indonesia court ruling, updates rebar price in table) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Spot iron ore prices are likely to stabilise around current levels near $120 a tonne this week, with Chinese steel mills continuing to pick up cargoes, but perhaps unwilling to pay too big a premium, given a slow and steady recovery in steel demand. Market participants are also waiting for the once in a decade leadership transition that China kicks off on Thursday, hoping for policy signals from the new government to aid the world's second-largest economy after a seven-quarter slowdown. Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in top importer China were steady on Monday, and traders expect spot cargoes on tenders to be sold at current market levels. "Mills are still buying, but the key is whether they are willing to overpay against the current market price. This week I do not see that they are willing to do that," said a Hong Kong-based iron ore trader. An Australian 90,000-tonne cargo of 63-percent grade Newman iron ore fines is being offered at a tender, along with 100,000 tonnes of Australian 58-percent grade Yandi fines. Newman will likely be sold at $124 per tonne and Yandi at $111, in line with current market rates, traders said. With iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports lower than fresh seaborne cargoes, mills can secure immediate needs from the ports. "The winter is also kicking in and hence construction will slow down. During this stage, mills will be looking to manage their inventory," the Hong Kong trader said. Inventories of iron ore at major Chinese ports fell for a third week in a row towards the end of October, standing at 94.75 million tonnes SH-TOT-IRONINV, data from Chinese consultancy Steelhome showed. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.2 percent to $120.10 a tonne on Friday, after hitting a three-month high the day before, based on data from Steel Index. Iron ore managed a modest weekly gain to stretch its winning streak to a fourth straight week, sustaining its recovery from three-year lows below $87 in early September in tandem with steel prices. "Because there's a little bit more margin that Chinese mills can play with and spot supply is slightly tighter than it was 3-5 weeks ago, those two things are leading to prices ticking up a bit," said Mark Pervan, head of commodities research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. "But obviously there's a ceiling on what steel prices can do, therefore there's only so much that that margin can expand by, and that's going to keep a cap on iron ore consequently." Market participants will be looking at Thursday's opening of China's 18th National Party Congress, which is also likely to see the unveiling of the country's next five-year economic blueprint, possibly with additional growth measures. Elsewhere, Indonesia's Supreme Court has scrapped a May 6 government ban on the export of unprocessed minerals, the country's chamber of commerce said on Monday, and urged the government to draft new mineral export rules. Indonesia is the 11th biggest exporter of iron ore to China, with shipments in January-September at nearly 9 million tonnes. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0718 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3641 -35.00 -0.95 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 122 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 120.1 -0.20 -0.17 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 121.43 -0.13 -0.11 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Robert Birsel)