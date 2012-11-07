* Market betting on pro-growth measures at China leadership
change
* Some buyers seen stepping back as steel prices slip again
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Iron ore prices rose to their
highest since July as steel mills in top consumer China
replenished supplies of the raw material and traders bet on the
new Chinese leadership launching measures to support the economy
at this week's handover.
Trading in both physical and swaps markets was limited as
traders focused on the U.S. presidential race where Americans
handed President Barack Obama a second term in office,
signalling no dramatic shift in U.S. economic policy.
Weaker price offers for imported cargoes in China on
Wednesday suggest some buyers may be stepping back from the
market after the recent upturn, especially with spot steel
prices slipping.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI edged up half a percent to $121.10 a tonne on
Tuesday, its highest since July 24, according to data provider
Steel Index.
"No one is really chasing the market hard, but it appears
that the Chinese are soaking up the volume of cargoes on offer,"
said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore broking at SSY Futures.
"I think some of the iron ore traders are betting the
leadership transition will provide the catalyst for a resurgence
in iron ore demand, while mills are also restocking supplies and
daily crude steel output is at near record levels seen earlier
in the year."
There is speculation that China's once-in-a-decade
leadership transition, which kicks off on Thursday, "will be
accompanied by announcements of further construction projects,"
Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note, explaining the
recent gains in iron ore prices.
"However, lower steel margins have seen some buyers withdraw
from the market," the bank said.
A rebound in Chinese steel prices from September lows had
buoyed profit margins of steelmakers, encouraging them to stock
up on iron ore as most keep plants running at full capacity.
China's average daily crude steel output hit nearly 2
million tonnes over the Oct. 11-20 period, up 4 percent from the
prior 10-day period and matching a level last seen in early
June, latest industry data showed.
But the price of steel billet in China's key Tangshan area
has fallen by more than 1 percent over the past week to 3,250
yuan ($520) a tonne on Tuesday, while Shanghai rebar futures are
down 0.7 percent so far this week.
The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.2 percent at
3,634 yuan per tonne.
Elsewhere, crude oil futures came off session lows while
copper and gold prices scaled higher on hopes Washington will
remain supportive of stimulus measures to spur the world's top
economy, with Obama staying at the helm.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0717 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3634 -8.00 -0.22
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 121.75 -0.25 -0.20
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 121.1 +0.60 +0.50
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 121.49 -0.17 -0.14
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2456 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)