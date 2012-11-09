* Traders, mills buy ore on hopes of China measures,
restocking
* China plans to double GDP by 2020
* Shanghai rebar rises 1 pct, little changed on week
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Iron ore steadied near
three-month highs and is on track to stretch its winning streak
to a fifth consecutive week, sustained by Chinese buying on
hopes for more measures from the government to spur the world's
No. 2 economy.
Beijing has been fine-tuning economic policy for a year to
support growth, and analysts expect that to remain largely in
place after a new leadership of the ruling Communist Party is
unveiled at a congress that began on Thursday.
Outgoing Chinese President Hu Jintao said the government
would stick to policies fostering sustainable, long-term
economic development as part of plans to double gross domestic
product by 2020.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $121.40 a tonne on
Thursday, after rising to $121.60 the previous day, its loftiest
since July 24, according to data provider the Steel Index.
For the week, iron ore is up around 1 percent, on course for
its fifth straight weekly gain.
While prices have been generally stable this week, some
market participants believe downside pressure is slowly
building.
"Some Chinese mills are looking to manage their inventory
after buying for the past four weeks. So they want to slow down
and wait," said an iron ore trader in Singapore.
"More importantly, iron ore prices are at a three-month high
and buyers are becoming cautious."
Gains in steel prices over the past two months had
encouraged Chinese mills to pick up spot and forward iron ore
cargoes.
A modest revival in construction activities, partly
supported by government moves to boost infrastructure
investment, had helped push up Shanghai rebar futures by more
than 10 percent from early September lows.
The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1 percent at 3,663
yuan ($590) a tonne by the midday break, on track for a nearly
flat week.
Hopes for additional pro-growth measures by China's next
leadership is prompting traders to snap up iron ore cargoes
offered by miners at tenders, helping sustain the buying
momentum this week, traders said.
"We have to get some more positive signals from the party
congress to support further gains in iron ore prices," said a
trader in Shanghai. "Without those, I think prices may come down
again."
More cargoes are being offered at separate tenders on
Friday, including 165,000 tonnes of 61-percent grade Pilbara
fines, 50,000 tonnes of 60-percent South African concentrate
from Rio Tinto and 100,000 tonnes of 61-percent
MAC fines from BHP Billiton , traders said.
Vale is selling 195,000 tonnes of 65-percent
grade iron ore and 36,000 tonnes of 64.2-percent material,
traders said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0456 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3663 +36.00 +0.99
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 122.75 -0.25 -0.20
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 121.4 -0.20 -0.16
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 121.48 -0.47 -0.39
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2429 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)