* Traders, mills buy ore on hopes of China measures, restocking * China factory output points to Q4 rebound * China plans to double GDP by 2020 (Adds China data, updates Shanghai rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Iron ore steadied near three-month highs and is on track to stretch its winning streak to a fifth consecutive week, sustained by Chinese buying on hopes for more measures from the government to spur the world's No. 2 economy. Beijing has been fine-tuning economic policy for a year to support growth, and analysts expect that to remain largely in place after a new leadership of the ruling Communist Party is unveiled at a congress that began on Thursday. Outgoing Chinese President Hu Jintao said the government would stick to policies fostering sustainable, long-term economic development as part of plans to double gross domestic product by 2020. Data on Friday showed China's annual industrial output growth quickened more than expected in October and fixed asset investment also rose, reinforcing investors' expectations of a modest rebound in the final three months of 2012. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $121.40 a tonne on Thursday, after rising to $121.60 the previous day, its loftiest since July 24, according to data provider the Steel Index. For the week, iron ore is up around 1 percent, on course for its fifth straight weekly gain. While prices have been generally stable this week, some market participants believe downside pressure is slowly building. "Some Chinese mills are looking to manage their inventory after buying for the past four weeks. So they want to slow down and wait," said an iron ore trader in Singapore. "More importantly, iron ore prices are at a three-month high and buyers are becoming cautious." Gains in steel prices over the past two months had encouraged Chinese mills to pick up spot and forward iron ore cargoes. A modest revival in construction activities, partly supported by government moves to boost infrastructure investment, had helped push up Shanghai rebar futures by more than 10 percent from early September lows. The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.4 percent at 3,640 yuan ($590) a tonne, and down less than 1 percent for the week. Hopes for additional pro-growth measures by China's next leadership is prompting traders to snap up iron ore cargoes offered by miners at tenders, helping sustain the buying momentum this week, traders said. "We have to get some more positive signals from the party congress to support further gains in iron ore prices," a trader in Shanghai said. "Without those, I think prices may come down again." More cargoes are being offered at separate tenders on Friday, including 165,000 tonnes of 61-percent grade Pilbara fines, 50,000 tonnes of 60-percent South African concentrate from Rio Tinto and 100,000 tonnes of 61-percent MAC fines from BHP Billiton , traders said. Vale is selling 195,000 tonnes of 65-percent grade iron ore and 36,000 tonnes of 64.2-percent material, traders said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0720 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3640 +13.00 +0.36 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 122.75 -0.25 -0.20 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 121.4 -0.20 -0.16 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 121.48 -0.47 -0.39 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2429 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)