* Iron ore may head towards $130 near term on winter
stocking
* Baosteel raises key product price for Dec
* China iron ore imports fall to 1-year low in October
(Adds Baosteel price hike, updates ShFE rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Spot iron ore prices are
poised to head higher this week and hit levels last seen in July
as Chinese steel producers replenish inventories, with the onset
of winter curbing output of domestic mines and lifting reliance
on imported cargoes.
But a largely steady steel market in top consumer China may
limit mills' appetite for iron ore, capping further gains in
prices that have risen more than 2 percent this month.
"Some Chinese mines have been shut for around 20 days
because winter has begun in the north. That will affect the
volume they provide, which means steel mills will rely more on
imported iron ore," said an iron ore trader in the port city of
Rizhao in China's eastern province of Shandong.
"Winter restocking has already started and I expect more
deals this week."
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.6 percent to $122.10 a tonne on Friday,
the highest since July 24, according to data provider Steel
Index.
The price rose 1.7 percent last week, extending a winning
run to five straight weeks, as a rebound in Chinese steel prices
from September lows boosted mills' margins, encouraging them to
buy more of the raw material.
A planned price hike by Baoshan Iron and Steel,
China's largest listed steelmaker, for December bookings,
suggests a modest revival in steel demand may hold, traders
said.
Baosteel said it plans to raise prices for hot-rolled coil
of low carbon grade and cold-rolled coil by 100 yuan ($16) per
tonne in December, only its third price increase this year.
Baosteel's pricing decisions usually set the tone for the rest
of the Chinese market.
MARGINS TRIMMED
While iron ore prices have sustained gains since September,
albeit rising gradually, steel has mostly steadied, trimming
some of the margins.
In the last few weeks, Chinese gross steel margins have
declined to 43 percent from 46 percent, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said in a note.
"Further falls in gross margins could threaten the current
restocking cycle, and related positive price momentum," the bank
said.
China's iron ore imports fell 13 percent from a month ago to
a one-year low of 56.43 million tonnes in October, customs data
released on Saturday showed, partly reflecting the effect of a
one-week public holiday during the month.
The figure was up 13 percent, however, from a year ago and
has been climbing steadily since August. A slump in iron ore
prices to three-year lows below $87 in early September has shut
higher-cost Chinese mines, prompting steel mills to buy cheaper
and higher-quality ore from abroad.
The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.7 percent at
3,666 yuan ($590) a tonne.
Restocking may push up benchmark iron ore towards $130 over
the next two weeks, but not beyond that figure, the Rizhao
trader said, since winter similarly slows steel demand from the
construction sector.
Anticipating sustained iron ore demand from mills this week,
sellers upped price offers by another $1 per tonne on Monday,
according to Chinese consultancy Umetal.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0740 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3666 +26.00 +0.71
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 123.75 +1.00 +0.81
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 122.1 +0.70 +0.58
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 123.27 +1.79 +1.47
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.2450 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Joseph Radford)