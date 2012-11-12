* Iron ore may head towards $130 near term on winter stocking * Baosteel raises key product price for Dec * China iron ore imports fall to 1-year low in October (Adds Baosteel price hike, updates ShFE rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Spot iron ore prices are poised to head higher this week and hit levels last seen in July as Chinese steel producers replenish inventories, with the onset of winter curbing output of domestic mines and lifting reliance on imported cargoes. But a largely steady steel market in top consumer China may limit mills' appetite for iron ore, capping further gains in prices that have risen more than 2 percent this month. "Some Chinese mines have been shut for around 20 days because winter has begun in the north. That will affect the volume they provide, which means steel mills will rely more on imported iron ore," said an iron ore trader in the port city of Rizhao in China's eastern province of Shandong. "Winter restocking has already started and I expect more deals this week." Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.6 percent to $122.10 a tonne on Friday, the highest since July 24, according to data provider Steel Index. The price rose 1.7 percent last week, extending a winning run to five straight weeks, as a rebound in Chinese steel prices from September lows boosted mills' margins, encouraging them to buy more of the raw material. A planned price hike by Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's largest listed steelmaker, for December bookings, suggests a modest revival in steel demand may hold, traders said. Baosteel said it plans to raise prices for hot-rolled coil of low carbon grade and cold-rolled coil by 100 yuan ($16) per tonne in December, only its third price increase this year. Baosteel's pricing decisions usually set the tone for the rest of the Chinese market. MARGINS TRIMMED While iron ore prices have sustained gains since September, albeit rising gradually, steel has mostly steadied, trimming some of the margins. In the last few weeks, Chinese gross steel margins have declined to 43 percent from 46 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. "Further falls in gross margins could threaten the current restocking cycle, and related positive price momentum," the bank said. China's iron ore imports fell 13 percent from a month ago to a one-year low of 56.43 million tonnes in October, customs data released on Saturday showed, partly reflecting the effect of a one-week public holiday during the month. The figure was up 13 percent, however, from a year ago and has been climbing steadily since August. A slump in iron ore prices to three-year lows below $87 in early September has shut higher-cost Chinese mines, prompting steel mills to buy cheaper and higher-quality ore from abroad. The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.7 percent at 3,666 yuan ($590) a tonne. Restocking may push up benchmark iron ore towards $130 over the next two weeks, but not beyond that figure, the Rizhao trader said, since winter similarly slows steel demand from the construction sector. Anticipating sustained iron ore demand from mills this week, sellers upped price offers by another $1 per tonne on Monday, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0740 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3666 +26.00 +0.71 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 123.75 +1.00 +0.81 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 122.1 +0.70 +0.58 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 123.27 +1.79 +1.47 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2450 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Joseph Radford)