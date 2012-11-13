* Falling rebar prices cap iron ore gains
* Cold snap hampers Chinese construction work
* Steel mills slowing purchases of iron ore
SHANGHAI, Nov 13 Spot iron ore prices were
hovering at the highest in nearly fourth months, though cooling
buying from the world's top steel producer China could limit
further gains in the steelmaking raw material.
A cold snap in northern China has hampered construction
work, dampening demand for rebar, and curbing steel mills'
appetite to restock iron ore.
"The recent round of gains in iron ore prices is nearing an
end, and steel mills are not hurrying to buy any more," said an
iron ore purchaser with a medium-sized steel mill in China.
A seasonal pickup in construction combined with government
measures to boost infrastructure investment, have supported
steel demand and driven up rebar prices by more than 10 percent
from September lows. However, gains have stalled since October
as demand slows for winter.
The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange traded 0.44 percent lower at 3,650
yuan ($590)per tonne by midday close. It has gained just 1
percent since October, compared with a 15-percent rise in
September.
"Many domestic mines in northeastern regions have almost
closed due to heavy snow, providing some support for imported
ore," said an iron ore trader in Beijing.
"However, rebar prices will likely fall further in the
winter season, which will rein in restocking by mills of iron
ore, and limit any upside."
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI stood unchanged at $122.10 a tonne on Monday, the
highest since July 24, according to data provider Steel Index.
China's average daily crude steel output fell 1.3 percent to
1.906 million tonnes in October from the previous month, as
large steel mills curbed output.
Raw ore output fell 3 percent to 124.9 million tonnes in
October from September. And the total output for the first ten
months jumped 16 percent to 1.09 billion tonnes from the year
before.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0435 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 3650 -16.00 -0.44
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 124.25 0.00 0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 122.1 0.00 0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 123.57 +0.30 0.24
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2291 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)