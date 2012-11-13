* Falling rebar prices cap iron ore gains * Cold snap hampers Chinese construction work * Steel mills slowing purchases of iron ore SHANGHAI, Nov 13 Spot iron ore prices were hovering at the highest in nearly fourth months, though cooling buying from the world's top steel producer China could limit further gains in the steelmaking raw material. A cold snap in northern China has hampered construction work, dampening demand for rebar, and curbing steel mills' appetite to restock iron ore. "The recent round of gains in iron ore prices is nearing an end, and steel mills are not hurrying to buy any more," said an iron ore purchaser with a medium-sized steel mill in China. A seasonal pickup in construction combined with government measures to boost infrastructure investment, have supported steel demand and driven up rebar prices by more than 10 percent from September lows. However, gains have stalled since October as demand slows for winter. The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded 0.44 percent lower at 3,650 yuan ($590)per tonne by midday close. It has gained just 1 percent since October, compared with a 15-percent rise in September. "Many domestic mines in northeastern regions have almost closed due to heavy snow, providing some support for imported ore," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. "However, rebar prices will likely fall further in the winter season, which will rein in restocking by mills of iron ore, and limit any upside." Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI stood unchanged at $122.10 a tonne on Monday, the highest since July 24, according to data provider Steel Index. China's average daily crude steel output fell 1.3 percent to 1.906 million tonnes in October from the previous month, as large steel mills curbed output. Raw ore output fell 3 percent to 124.9 million tonnes in October from September. And the total output for the first ten months jumped 16 percent to 1.09 billion tonnes from the year before. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0435 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3650 -16.00 -0.44 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 124.25 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 122.1 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 123.57 +0.30 0.24 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2291 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)