* Iron ore buying may stall as construction slows in winter * Overcapacity persists in China steel mkt despite stocks fall By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Iron ore edged up to its priciest since July as steelmakers in top consumer China picked up imported cargoes to sustain production while some domestic mines are shut for a cold snap, although the appetite could soon wane, along with steel demand. Construction activity has slowed in northern China, which has seen heavy snow, traders said, which should curb demand for steel and eventually for raw material iron ore. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.2 percent to $122.30 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest level since July 24, based on data from price provider Steel Index. Iron ore may be on course to stretch its winning run into a third straight month in November, during which its price has risen 2.5 percent. A recovery in Chinese steel prices from September lows boosted profit margins of producers, spurring demand for iron ore, and fuelling its recovery from three-year troughs below $87 in early September. "I heard some steel mills haven't bought enough cargoes, so we might see some more buying and most likely prices will be maintained around current levels," said an iron ore trader based in Shanghai. "But I'm afraid the purchases may slow down if the weather gets colder." Curbs on domestic iron ore production since October had helped boost Chinese demand for imports, with some mine shutdowns also prompted by Beijing's efforts to ensure safety ahead of the opening of a party congress this month that will usher in a once-in-a-decade leadership change, the trader said. Iron ore output slipped 3.3 percent from September to nearly 125 million tonnes last month, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. China's average daily crude steel output similarly eased in October, down 1.3 percent on the month to 1.906 million tonnes, although the modest drop supports expectations that the world's No. 2 economy is stabilising after a seven-quarter slowdown. "We think Chinese steel production will likely remain stable or decline modestly in coming months as a result of firming demand as the Chinese economy continues to strengthen," Chicago-based Steel Market Intelligence said in a note. "We believe exports will trend lower in tandem with improving consumption." Inventories of five main steel products, including hot-rolled coil and rebar, in 26 major markets in China fell 2.8 percent from the end of October to 12.08 million tonnes on Nov. 9, industry group China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said. But despite falling inventories, a recent rally in steel prices is facing headwinds as overcapacity will continue to eat into profit margins of Chinese steel producers, CISA said. The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 3,641 yuan ($580) a tonne by the midday break. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0348 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3641 -8.00 -0.22 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 122.3 +0.20 +0.16 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 122.91 -0.66 -0.53 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2265 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)