* Iron ore eyes 6th weekly rise, but gain has narrowed * Hopes new China leaders would support infra spending By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Iron ore rose to its highest in four months and looked set to extend gains to a sixth consecutive week, sustained by stable steel prices in top market China, which just announced new leaders investors hope will maintain infrastructure spending. A modest revival in China's steel demand has supported a recovery in iron ore prices from three-year lows below $87 a tonne reached in early September, although the still fragile demand has also capped price gains in both steel and iron ore. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.3 percent to $122.80 a tonne on Thursday, just 10 cents off the July 24 level, based on data from price provider Steel Index. "Some customers are buying a bit more, 10,000-20,000 tonnes, and we expect to clear most of our stocks by the end of the month," said a Shanghai-based trader with iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports. "But prices haven't really moved much compared to two to three weeks ago. If you're lucky enough, you can secure $1-$2 profit per tonne." Despite inching higher, the weekly gain in iron ore prices has dropped to less than 1 percent so far this week from almost 10 percent in early October when its six-week upturn began. That is largely because Chinese steel prices, both futures and spot, have similarly stabilised after bouncing off September lows, showing the recovery in steel demand in the world's biggest consumer and producer has been slow and steady. The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was steady at 3,643 yuan ($580) a tonne by the midday break, also on track to end the week little changed. Chinese steel traders continue to run down inventories despite mostly firmer prices, instead of restocking, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. "Reports of fraudulent practises in steel trader credit provision have pushed Chinese banks to withdraw capital from the sector, meaning that the opportunity cost of holding steel inventories in working capital has gone up," the bank said. "Faced with this situation, the logical response from traders is to reduce quantities of steel inventories," CBA said, adding tight capital may weaken the magnitude of any potential restocking in China. But some market participants are hopeful China's new leaders -- introduced to the world this week -- will support pro-growth measures to aid a recovery in the world's No. 2 economy after a seven-quarter slowdown. "The new regime change in China has created quite a bit of optimism as we look for fiscal stimulus and continued infrastructure spending," Sucden Financial said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0406 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY3 3643 -1.00 -0.03 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 124 -0.25 -0.20 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 122.8 +0.40 +0.33 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 122.95 +0.10 +0.08 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2334 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)