* Iron ore eyes 6th weekly rise, but gain has narrowed
* Hopes new China leaders would support infra spending
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Iron ore rose to its highest
in four months and looked set to extend gains to a sixth
consecutive week, sustained by stable steel prices in top market
China, which just announced new leaders investors hope will
maintain infrastructure spending.
A modest revival in China's steel demand has supported a
recovery in iron ore prices from three-year lows below $87 a
tonne reached in early September, although the still fragile
demand has also capped price gains in both steel and iron ore.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.3
percent to $122.80 a tonne on Thursday, just 10 cents off the
July 24 level, based on data from price provider Steel Index.
"Some customers are buying a bit more, 10,000-20,000 tonnes,
and we expect to clear most of our stocks by the end of the
month," said a Shanghai-based trader with iron ore stockpiles at
Chinese ports.
"But prices haven't really moved much compared to two to
three weeks ago. If you're lucky enough, you can secure $1-$2
profit per tonne."
Despite inching higher, the weekly gain in iron ore prices
has dropped to less than 1 percent so far this week from almost
10 percent in early October when its six-week upturn began.
That is largely because Chinese steel prices, both futures
and spot, have similarly stabilised after bouncing off September
lows, showing the recovery in steel demand in the world's
biggest consumer and producer has been slow and steady.
The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed nearly flat at 3,643
yuan ($580) a tonne, also ending the week little changed.
Chinese steel traders continue to run down inventories
despite mostly firmer prices, instead of restocking,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.
"Reports of fraudulent practises in steel trader credit
provision have pushed Chinese banks to withdraw capital from the
sector, meaning that the opportunity cost of holding steel
inventories in working capital has gone up," the bank said.
"Faced with this situation, the logical response from
traders is to reduce quantities of steel inventories," CBA said,
adding tight capital may weaken the magnitude of any potential
restocking in China.
But some market participants are hopeful China's new leaders
-- introduced to the world this week -- will support pro-growth
measures to aid a recovery in the world's No. 2 economy after a
seven-quarter slowdown.
"The new regime change in China has created quite a bit of
optimism as we look for fiscal stimulus and continued
infrastructure spending," Sucden Financial said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0725 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3643 -1.00 -0.03
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 124 -0.25 -0.20
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 122.8 +0.40 +0.33
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 122.95 +0.10 +0.08
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2334 Chinese yuan)
