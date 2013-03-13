* Tepid steel demand force mills to slow buying iron ore
* Some iron ore traders rush to clear stockpiles
* Traders expect iron ore prices to fall further
(Updates Shanghai rebar price)
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, March 13 Spot iron ore prices hit
their lowest since late December on Wednesday, as steel mills in
top market China slow purchases, prompting some traders to
unload stocks of the raw material.
Record high steel output and inventories, as well as nagging
concerns over Beijing's latest property curbs, have raised
doubts about the strength of demand in the world's largest steel
producer.
Iron ore has lost more than 9 percent since hitting a
16-month high in mid-February after Chinese steel mills eased up
on restocking, given rising inventories of steel products that
pointed to weak end-user demand.
Some traders have rushed to sell shipments as weak demand
forced some small steel mills to cut output. China's average
daily production surged to a record 2.208 million tonnes in
February.
"There has been some panic selling since Tuesday, as many
steel mills are making losses currently, and we also plan to
clear our stocks as soon as possible, as we expect prices to
fall further," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
Demand typically improves in China from March as
manufacturing and construction activities pick up after the
Lunar New Year break and a winter lull.
But this year demand is not picking up as strongly as market
participants had expected late last year, when iron ore surged
to a three-year high of about $158 a tonne in December.
"The sentiment has become worse, and some traders are
desperate to sell their cargoes quickly," said a second trader
in Shanghai, who does not hold any stockpiles at the moment.
"Steel product sales are too weak, which may push more mills
to cut production. Beijing's crackdown on property would also
potentially hit steel demand."
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China fell 0.5 percent to $143.40 a tonne on Tuesday, the
lowest since Dec. 28, based on data from price provider Steel
Index .IO62-CNI=SI.
The most traded rebar contract for October on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange extended losses, falling to a session
low of 3,820 yuan ($610) a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since
Dec. 25. It closed 1.64 percent lower at 3,833 yuan a tonne.
The bearish outlook has dragged down iron ore swaps cleared
at the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:> by $2.83 a tonne for April
contract settlement and $2.37 a tonne for May contract
settlement.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0710 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3833 -64.00 -1.64
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.4 -0.70 -0.49
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.09 +0.00 +0.00
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.2162 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)