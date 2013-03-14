* Iron ore slides 3 pct, Shanghai rebar drops over 2 pct
* Record steel stockpiles point to poor Chinese demand
* Iron ore may fall to $120, says trader
* Rio Tinto, BHP shares drop to more than three-month lows
(Updates prices for rebar, Rio and BHP shares at close)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 14 Spot iron ore prices and
Shanghai rebar futures fell to their lowest levels for the year
on weak steel demand in top consumer China, driving down shares
of top miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton to their cheapest in
more than three months.
Chinese steel mills produced a record amount of crude steel
on a daily basis last month as they looked to stronger demand in
March when construction, which accounts for half of the
country's steel demand, typically picks up.
But record stockpiles of steel products meant demand has not
picked up as they had expected, dragging down steel prices which
have cut appetite for raw material iron ore.
The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,741
yuan ($600) a tonne, its weakest since Dec. 7. It closed down
1.8 percent at 3,765 yuan.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI slid more
than 3 percent to $139 a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest since
Dec. 24, based on data from information provider Steel Index.
Iron ore has lost more than 12 percent since peaking this
year at $158.90 on Feb. 20, its highest level in 16 months, as
Chinese restocking efforts stalled on concern over steel demand.
China's renewed campaign to cool its property sector,
including stricter enforcement of an existing 20 percent capital
gains tax on home sales, also soured the outlook for steel and
iron ore demand.
With iron ore swaps stretching steep losses from the
previous session on Thursday, traders said they expect spot iron
ore prices to fall further.
"The pressure is coming from the steel market, demand is not
picking up," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
China's daily output of crude steel jumped to a record 2.2
million tonnes in February, but the weak demand only bloated
stockpiles of steel products.
Inventory of steel products held by traders in China also
reached a record 22.3 million tonnes as of March 8, with long
steel products accounting for about 14.1 million tonnes,
according to industry consultancy Mysteel.com.
MINERS SLIDE
The slide in iron ore prices hurt Australian-listed shares
of Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton with each
falling more than 2 percent to their cheapest since Dec. 10.
"The market is acting like we are in for a sustained retreat
in iron ore after its higher charge since Christmas," said Ben
Taylor, sales trader at CMC Markets in Sydney.
Rio shares fell to as low as A$60.61 before closing at
A$60.70, down 2.3 percent. BHP shares fell 2.3 percent to
A$35.09, just a tad shy off the intraday bottom of A$35.06.
"It looks like iron ore has more room to fall. With April
swaps trading so low, mills can lock in their April shipment at
around $130," said a trader in Hong Kong, who sees spot prices
heading to $120.
The April swaps contract was trading at $129 on
Thursday, after falling about 3 percent to settle at $129.63 on
Wednesday, traders said. A fall below $129 will be the lowest
for the contract since late December.
"Mills are not buying, they will just stick to their
tonnages under their long-term contracts since they are not in
any hurry," said the Hong Kong trader.
A tender for the sale of 63-percent grade Brazilian iron ore
fines was cancelled on Wednesday, and so far no tenders were
scheduled for Thursday, traders said.
"Probably bids were too low," said the Shanghai trader on
the cancellation of the Brazilian tender.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0720 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3765 -68.00 -1.77
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139 -4.40 -3.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.52 -5.57 -3.84
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2138 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)