* Iron ore has lost 10 pct this week as China buying dried up * Shanghai rebar bounces back after fall to 3-month low (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 15 Iron ore sank to its weakest in three months and was headed for its biggest weekly loss since October 2011, hurt by a drop in buying interest from top importer China amid poor steel demand. Iron ore, the main steelmaking raw material, has shed more than 10 percent this week given a steel surplus in China that confounded market hopes for a pickup in demand from March. But a sharp rebound in Shanghai steel rebar futures on Friday, which tracked gains in equities, may help stabilise the iron ore market. Chinese mills produced crude steel at a record rate of 2.2 million tonnes a day in February in anticipation of a pickup in construction, which accounts for half of the country's steel demand, from this month. But record stockpiles of steel products pointed to slow demand. Inventory of steel products held by traders in China reached a record 22.3 million tonnes as of March 8, with long steel products accounting for about 14.1 million tonnes, according to industry consultancy Mysteel.com. "I don't see any mills buying (iron ore) at this point. Demand for steel products has not risen since after the Lunar New Year holiday," said an iron ore trader in Rizhao city in China's eastern Shandong province. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI slumped 4.4 percent to $132.90 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest since Dec. 18, based on data from information provider Steel Index. It marked the steepest daily fall for the benchmark since mid-January, putting its weekly loss so far at 10.3 percent, its biggest since sliding 18 percent for a week in late October 2011. WAITING TO HIT BOTTOM Bidders remained scarce on Friday, and market participants are eyeing a tender by Australian miner Rio Tinto for clues on whether prices will fall further or start to stabilise, traders said. Rio is offering 165,000 tonnes of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines, traders said. Rio last sold a cargo of Pilbara fines at $145.85 a tonne at a tender on Monday, they said. "The price could fall to $130 or even below that given the market sentiment. But if it falls to just around $135, then we may see the index price increase," said the Rizhao trader. The closure of a number of small steel rolling mills in China's top producing Hebei province to avoid environmental inspections may also cut the country's demand for iron ore. "Some buyers are waiting for prices to hit bottom. Other traders are just holding on to cargoes waiting for the market to stabilise, they don't want to sell so low," said a trader in Shanghai. A rebound in Shanghai rebar futures may help stem the slide in iron ore prices. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 4.1 percent to a session high of 3,920 yuan ($630) per tonne, after hitting a three-month trough of 3,741 yuan on Thursday. Rebar closed up 2.5 percent at 3,860 yuan for the day, but fell 1.7 percent for the week. The outlook for steel demand in China remains shaky with Beijing bent on cooling its property sector through measures including stricter implementation of an existing 20 percent capital gains tax on home sales. China's home prices are expected to fall this year on the back of those curbs, the China Securities Journal reported, citing the country's housing minister. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3860 +95.00 +2.52 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132.9 -6.10 -4.39 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.02 -6.50 -4.66 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2155 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)