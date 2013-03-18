SHANGHAI, March 18 Iron ore prices were steady on Monday after rebounding from three-month lows, while weak steel prices in the world's top buyer, China, continue to keep in check mills' interest in buying the raw material. Iron ore shed more than 10 percent last week, weighed down by record steel inventories and weak demand in the world's largest steel producing nation. Shanghai rebar futures also dropped to a three-month trough last Thursday. "We had a good push-up in iron ore prices last Friday, but that did not continue on Monday, as traders weighed on further signals," said Peter Cho, an iron ore derivatives broker with ICAP in Singapore. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rebounded more than 1 percent to $134.6 a tonne last Friday, after having slumped 4.4 percent to the lowest level since Dec. 18, based on data from the Steel Index. The outlook for steel demand in China remains uncertain amid fresh property controls by Beijing, but a pledge by new premier Li Keqiang to make economic growth his government's top priority has warmed market sentiment. The most active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.26 percent to 3,850 yuan ($620)per tonne by the midday close. Growing stockpiles of steel products in major cities, as a result of end-users' reluctance to restock, will continue to weigh on steel prices. "Although the new government will support urbanization efforts, high steel inventories and controls on emissions and pollution may put a cap on continued price increases," Cho added. The inventories of five main steel products in major Chinese cities, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, scaled higher to 22.51 million tonnes by last Friday, up 192,000 tonnes from the prior week and marking the 13th rise in a row, data from industry consultancy Mysteel showed. However, some traders expect iron ore prices to rise in the near term, betting that steel demand will pick up from late March. "We are planning to take some cargoes as we expect a short rebound in the near future, even though we are still concerned on the overall steel demand growth," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0333 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3850 -10.00 -0.26 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.6 +1.70 +1.28 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.28 +2.26 +1.70 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2135 yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)