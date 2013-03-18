(Updates Shanghai rebar close)
SHANGHAI, March 18 Iron ore prices were steady
on Monday after rebounding from three-month lows, while weak
steel prices in top buyer China, continue to keep in check
mills' interest in buying the raw material.
Iron ore shed more than 10 percent last week, weighed down
by record steel inventories and weak demand in the world's
largest steel producing nation. Shanghai rebar futures also
dropped to a three-month trough last Thursday.
"We had a good push-up in iron ore prices last Friday, but
that did not continue on Monday, as traders waited on further
signals," said Peter Cho, an iron ore derivatives broker with
ICAP in Singapore.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rebounded
more than 1 percent to $134.6 a tonne last Friday, after having
slumped 4.4 percent to the lowest level since Dec. 18, based on
data from the Steel Index.
The outlook for steel demand in China remains uncertain amid
fresh property controls by Beijing, but market sentiment has
warmed to a pledge by new premier Li Keqiang to make economic
growth his government's top priority.
The most active October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange lost 0.8 percent to close at 3,829
yuan ($620) per tonne.
Growing stockpiles of steel products in major cities,
accumulating as a result of end-users' reluctance to restock,
will continue to weigh on steel prices.
"Although the new government will support urbanization
efforts, high steel inventories and controls on emissions and
pollution may put a cap on continued price increases," Cho
added.
The inventories of five main steel products in major Chinese
cities, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, rose higher to
22.51 million tonnes by last Friday, up 192,000 tonnes from the
prior week for the 13th rise in a row, data from industry
consultancy Mysteel showed.
However, some traders expect iron ore prices to rise in the
near term, betting that steel demand will pick up from late
March.
"We are planning to take some cargoes as we expect a short
rebound in the near future, even though we are still concerned
on the overall steel demand growth," said a Shanghai-based iron
ore trader.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0333 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3829 -31.00 -0.80
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.6 +1.70 +1.28
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.28 +2.26 +1.70
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.2135 yuan)
($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)