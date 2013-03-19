(Updates Shanghai rebar close) SHANGHAI, March 19 Iron ore prices were flat on Tuesday, still near its lowest point since late last year, as steel mills in the world's top consumer China were reluctant to buy the raw material amid weak demand for steel products and surging inventories. Demand for steel typically improves in China from March as manufacturing and construction activities pick up after the Lunar New Year break and a winter lull in northern regions. But record high steel production is mostly going into building inventories and has not pushed iron ore prices higher, as happened over the last few months of 2012, with the main iron ore benchmark hitting a three-year high above $158 a tonne in early January. "Steel mills are holding high steel product stockpiles, suggesting they are facing pressure to sell their products due to sluggish demand, so we are not rushing to buy (iron ore)," said an iron ore official with a northern China steel mill. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood unchanged at $134.6 a tonne on Monday, after having slumped last week to $132.90 a tonne, the lowest level since mid-December, based on data from the Steel Index. The most active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded almost flat to close at 3,843 yuan ($620) a tonne on Tuesday, not far from the year's low of 3,741 yuan hit last Thursday. Amid record inventory levels, Chinese steelmakers have ramped up production, pushing the average daily crude steel output to 2.085 million tonnes in March 1-10, up 2.5 percent from Feb. 21-28. Steel inventories with large steel mills were still standing at 12.85 million tonnes in early March, slightly off the record of 12.97 million tonnes hit in mid-February, industry data showed. "Chinese steel prices have decreased for four consecutive weeks, and steel stockpiles have also continued to surge. We believe that Chinese steel mills are poised to temporarily reduce production in order to stimulate steel prices," Jeffrey Landsberg, managing director with Commodore Research & Consultancy, said in a note. Recent environment checks and losses in profitability have already forced some rolling mills in Tangshan at China's top producing Hebei province to suspend production. Industry participants including some top miners are concerned that increasing iron ore supply in the second half of the year due to mine expansions and slower steel demand growth will put increasing pressure on prices. Brazil's Vale SA, the world's top producer of iron ore, however, said on Monday that it expected iron ore prices to hold above $110 a tonne this year with demand from China likely to remain relatively strong. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3843 +14.00 +0.37 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.6 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.85 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2158 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)