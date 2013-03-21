SHANGHAI, March 21 Chinese steel futures extended their bounce on Thursday as expanding manufacturing growth suggested a mild economic recovery in the world's top steel producer. Demand for raw material iron ore, however, was subdued on weak buying from steel mills. Growth in China's vast manufacturing sector picked up in March, with the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index improving to 51.7 from 50.4 in February, implying the world's second-largest economy is on track for gradual growth recovery. That could mean more Chinese demand for steel down the road. Steel demand typically improves in March when construction and manufacturing activities pick up amid warmer weather, but this year demand has not picked up as expected, dragging down prices to a low of 3,741 yuan ($600) a tonne hit on Mar. 14, its weakest since Dec.7. Tepid steel prices have left Chinese steel mills, accounting for nearly half of the world's total steel output, operating at losses, forcing a few to implement overhauls in order to ease high inventories, and weighed on iron ore. "Spot steel prices have fallen more than 300 yuan after the Lunar New Year, forcing some mills starting to conduct maintenance amid big losses and stagnant demand pickup," said Qiu Yuecheng, analyst with Xiben New Line Co Ltd, a steel trading platform in Shanghai. "I expect steel demand will not recover until April." The most-traded rebar contract for October settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up to a session high of 3,928 yuan a tonne on Thursday, its strongest since Mar.11. It traded at 3,921 yuan a tonne by the midday break. Record-high inventories both at steel mills and at warehouses in big cities mainly held by traders have pointed to sluggish recovery in steel demand, putting steel mills' purchase of iron ore on hold. "Steel mills are suffering losses, which is the main trouble for the market, and they are facing very limited cash flow for buying ore. Either steel prices rise or iron ore prices fall would be the only way out," said an iron ore buying official with a mid-sized eastern Chinese steel mill. IRON ORE DOWN The inventories of five main steel products in major Chinese cities, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, was 22.51 million tonnes by last Friday, up 192,000 tonnes from the prior week for the 13th rise in a row, data from industry consultancy Mysteel showed. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI edged down 0.22 percent to $134.1 a tonne on Wednesday, not far from $132.9 hit last Thursday, which was the lowest since Dec. 18, data from the Steel Index showed. Forecasts for iron prices to fall below $100 a tonne in coming years on increased supply and slower demand from Chinese steelmakers pushed mining stocks lower on Wednesday, although miners believe the boom has a long way to run. "The volatility in the spot price is also causing problems to miners who are finding the greater price risk is making them scale back a number of plans," said Ellis Christopher, an analyst with Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index in London. "I think weak prices in the medium term will slow down the onset of new supply more than many in the market anticipate and as a result actually help to support price for longer." Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3921 +52.00 +1.34 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.1 -0.30 -0.22 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.29 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2118 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)