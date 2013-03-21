SHANGHAI, March 21 Chinese steel futures
extended their bounce on Thursday as expanding manufacturing
growth suggested a mild economic recovery in the world's top
steel producer.
Demand for raw material iron ore, however, was subdued on
weak buying from steel mills.
Growth in China's vast manufacturing sector picked up in
March, with the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index improving to
51.7 from 50.4 in February, implying the world's second-largest
economy is on track for gradual growth recovery.
That could mean more Chinese demand for steel down the road.
Steel demand typically improves in March when construction and
manufacturing activities pick up amid warmer weather, but this
year demand has not picked up as expected, dragging down prices
to a low of 3,741 yuan ($600) a tonne hit on Mar. 14, its
weakest since Dec.7.
Tepid steel prices have left Chinese steel mills, accounting
for nearly half of the world's total steel output, operating at
losses, forcing a few to implement overhauls in order to ease
high inventories, and weighed on iron ore.
"Spot steel prices have fallen more than 300 yuan after the
Lunar New Year, forcing some mills starting to conduct
maintenance amid big losses and stagnant demand pickup," said
Qiu Yuecheng, analyst with Xiben New Line Co Ltd, a steel
trading platform in Shanghai.
"I expect steel demand will not recover until April."
The most-traded rebar contract for October settlement on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up to a session high
of 3,928 yuan a tonne on Thursday, its strongest since Mar.11.
It traded at 3,921 yuan a tonne by the midday break.
Record-high inventories both at steel mills and at
warehouses in big cities mainly held by traders have pointed to
sluggish recovery in steel demand, putting steel mills' purchase
of iron ore on hold.
"Steel mills are suffering losses, which is the main trouble
for the market, and they are facing very limited cash flow for
buying ore. Either steel prices rise or iron ore prices fall
would be the only way out," said an iron ore buying official
with a mid-sized eastern Chinese steel mill.
IRON ORE DOWN
The inventories of five main steel products in major Chinese
cities, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, was 22.51 million
tonnes by last Friday, up 192,000 tonnes from the prior week for
the 13th rise in a row, data from industry consultancy Mysteel
showed.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI edged
down 0.22 percent to $134.1 a tonne on Wednesday, not far from
$132.9 hit last Thursday, which was the lowest since Dec. 18,
data from the Steel Index showed.
Forecasts for iron prices to fall below $100 a tonne in
coming years on increased supply and slower demand from Chinese
steelmakers pushed mining stocks lower on Wednesday, although
miners believe the boom has a long way to run.
"The volatility in the spot price is also causing problems
to miners who are finding the greater price risk is making them
scale back a number of plans," said Ellis Christopher, an
analyst with Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index in London.
"I think weak prices in the medium term will slow down the
onset of new supply more than many in the market anticipate and
as a result actually help to support price for longer."
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0353 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3921 +52.00 +1.34
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.1 -0.30 -0.22
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.29 +0.00 +0.00
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2118 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)