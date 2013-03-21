(Updates Shanghai rebar close, comments) SHANGHAI, March 21 Chinese steel futures rose to their highest in over a week on Thursday as expanding manufacturing growth suggested a mild economic recovery in the world's top steel producer. Demand for raw material iron ore, however, remained subdued on weak buying from steel mills. Growth in China's vast manufacturing sector picked up in March, with the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index improving to 51.7 from 50.4 in February, implying the world's second-largest economy is on track for gradual growth recovery. "The upbeat PMI data eased investors' concerns that the economic recovery is losing steam, which will be positive for steel if manufacturing and constructions activities are accelerating," said a physical steel trader in Shanghai. The most-traded rebar contract for October settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 3,928 yuan ($630) a tonne on Thursday, its strongest since Mar. 11. The contract pared gains to close 0.85 percent higher at 3,902 yuan a tonne. Steel futures fell to 3,741 yuan ($600) a tonne on Mar. 14, their lowest since early December, as buying from the construction and manufacturing sectors remained weak over the past few weeks, a period when steel demand typically picks up as the weather warms. The low prices have weighed on iron ore prices and many Chinese steel mills, which produce nearly half the world's steel output, are now operating at a loss. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI edged down 0.22 percent to $134.1 a tonne on Wednesday. The benchmark fell to $132.9 last Thursday, its lowest since Dec. 18, data from the Steel Index showed. "Spot steel prices have fallen more than 300 yuan after the Lunar New Year, forcing some mills starting to conduct maintenance amid big losses and a stagnant demand pickup," said Qiu Yuecheng, analyst with Xiben New Line Co Ltd, a steel trading platform in Shanghai. "I expect steel demand will not recover until April." IRON ORE DOWN The inventories of five main steel products in major Chinese cities, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, was 22.51 million tonnes by last Friday, up 192,000 tonnes from the previous week, data from industry consultancy Mysteel showed. Forecasts that iron ore prices are likely to fall below $100 a tonne in the next few years on increased supply and slower demand from Chinese steelmakers pushed shares in mining firms lower on Wednesday. "The volatility in the spot price is also causing problems to miners who are finding the greater price risk is making them scale back a number of plans," said Ellis Christopher, an analyst with Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index in London. "I think weak prices in the medium term will slow down the onset of new supply more than many in the market anticipate and as a result actually help to support price for longer." Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0714 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3902 +33.00 +0.85 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.1 -0.30 -0.22 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.29 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2118 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 6.2118 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Miral Fahmy)