(Updates Shanghai rebar close, comments)
SHANGHAI, March 21 Chinese steel futures rose to
their highest in over a week on Thursday as expanding
manufacturing growth suggested a mild economic recovery in the
world's top steel producer.
Demand for raw material iron ore, however, remained subdued
on weak buying from steel mills.
Growth in China's vast manufacturing sector picked up in
March, with the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index improving to
51.7 from 50.4 in February, implying the world's second-largest
economy is on track for gradual growth recovery.
"The upbeat PMI data eased investors' concerns that the
economic recovery is losing steam, which will be positive for
steel if manufacturing and constructions activities are
accelerating," said a physical steel trader in Shanghai.
The most-traded rebar contract for October settlement on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 3,928
yuan ($630) a tonne on Thursday, its strongest since Mar. 11.
The contract pared gains to close 0.85 percent higher at
3,902 yuan a tonne.
Steel futures fell to 3,741 yuan ($600) a tonne on Mar. 14,
their lowest since early December, as buying from the
construction and manufacturing sectors remained weak over the
past few weeks, a period when steel demand typically picks up as
the weather warms.
The low prices have weighed on iron ore prices and many
Chinese steel mills, which produce nearly half the world's steel
output, are now operating at a loss.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI edged
down 0.22 percent to $134.1 a tonne on Wednesday. The benchmark
fell to $132.9 last Thursday, its lowest since Dec. 18, data
from the Steel Index showed.
"Spot steel prices have fallen more than 300 yuan after the
Lunar New Year, forcing some mills starting to conduct
maintenance amid big losses and a stagnant demand pickup," said
Qiu Yuecheng, analyst with Xiben New Line Co Ltd, a steel
trading platform in Shanghai.
"I expect steel demand will not recover until April."
IRON ORE DOWN
The inventories of five main steel products in major Chinese
cities, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, was 22.51 million
tonnes by last Friday, up 192,000 tonnes from the previous week,
data from industry consultancy Mysteel showed.
Forecasts that iron ore prices are likely to fall below $100
a tonne in the next few years on increased supply and slower
demand from Chinese steelmakers pushed shares in mining firms
lower on Wednesday.
"The volatility in the spot price is also causing problems
to miners who are finding the greater price risk is making them
scale back a number of plans," said Ellis Christopher, an
analyst with Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index in London.
"I think weak prices in the medium term will slow down the
onset of new supply more than many in the market anticipate and
as a result actually help to support price for longer."
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0714 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3902 +33.00 +0.85
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.1 -0.30 -0.22
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.29 +0.00 +0.00
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2118 Chinese yuan)
