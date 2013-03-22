* Iron ore posts small weekly drop, but still fifth weekly fall * Shanghai rebar headed for modest weekly bounce By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 22 Spot iron ore prices steadied after falling last week to three-month lows, amid signals that buyers from top importer China are keen on rebuilding stockpiles. A modest bounce in Chinese steel prices this week helped iron ore regain some footing, and traders say prices of the raw material could stretch gains in the days ahead. "Iron ore looks to have stabilised. We believe mills are looking to replenish their iron ore inventory as the price looks healthy for them," said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong. "We are getting enquiries for cargo, and they are willing to pay the market price." Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 10 cents to 134.20 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider Steel Index. Iron ore touched a 2013 low of $132.90 on March 14, but has since recovered slightly, along with Chinese steel prices. For the week, iron ore is down a modest 0.3 percent versus last week's slide of 9 percent, although it is still a fifth consecutive weekly loss. The low inventory of iron ore at Chinese ports may also draw buyers back into the spot market for imported material, said the Hong Kong trader. Stockpiles at major Chinese ports remain well below 70 million tonnes at 67.23 million tonnes as of March 15, based on data from industry consultancy Mysteel. That is equivalent to around a month of Chinese imports. "I'm getting enquiries from buyers, but they are not for big purchases. Many mills are still cautious about steel demand conditions," said a physical trader in Shanghai. Chinese steel demand has not picked up pace since the end of the Lunar New Year in February, bloating stockpiles of steel products to record levels that have dragged down prices. Inventories of five main steel products in major Chinese cities, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, stood at 22.51 million tonnes by last Friday, up 192,000 tonnes from the previous week, Mysteel data showed. Top miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton on Tuesday warned that slower demand for steel from China could lead to softer iron ore prices from the second half of the year and probably beyond. The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was off 0.3 percent at 3,892 yuan ($630) a tonne by the midday break. For the week, rebar is up less than 1 percent. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0413 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3892 -10.00 -0.26 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.2 +0.10 +0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.34 +1.05 +0.79 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2143 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)