* China 2013 iron ore demand rise to be outpaced by supply glut * Most Chinese steel mills still selling at a loss -trader By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 25 Spot iron ore prices may edge higher for a second straight week as Chinese steel mills restock on the raw material although gains could be modest given tepid steel demand in the world's largest consumer. China's iron ore demand is expected to rise by 50 million tonnes this year, equivalent to about a month's worth of imports, according to the country's state planning agency. But the increase in Chinese demand will not be enough to absorb an anticipated surge in supply this year. The National Development and Reform Commission sees China's local iron ore supply rising by around 20 million tonnes, while those from top miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton will increase by about 100 million tonnes. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China rose 0.8 percent to $135.30 a tonne on Friday, based on data from information provider Steel Index. Last week, iron ore posted its first weekly gain in five. Iron ore has recovered almost 2 percent from three-month lows touched in mid-March, but remains well below this year's peak of $158.90 reached in February, the highest in 16 months. "There's a bit more demand for prompt cargoes in the market. I think most mills are short of cargoes," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "But it all depends on steel prices. If they continue to go up, then we'll see more mills coming back to the market." Until last week, many Chinese mills were losing 100 yuan to 120 yuan ($16-19) per tonne due to weaker steel prices, the trader said. "Iron ore sentiment remains confused, with underlying markets beginning to feel like they have been oversold, although macro tensions are still keeping restocking behaviour in check," Standard Bank said in a note to clients. Traders are eyeing a tender by Rio Tinto for pricing cues. Rio is offering a mixed cargo of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines and 58.5-percent grade special fines for mid-April loading, traders said. The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.6 percent at 3,902 yuan a tonne by the midday break. That price is still 11 percent below this year's peak, with steel traders struggling to clear huge stockpiles amid slow end-user demand. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0437 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3902 +24.00 +0.62 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.3 +1.10 +0.82 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.89 +0.55 +0.41 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)