* Fall in Shanghai rebar sparks decline in iron ore swaps * Chinese mills hesitant to buy iron ore on steel demand view (Adds China steel output, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 26 Spot iron ore prices rose to the highest in nearly two weeks as traders bought cargoes on hopes Chinese steel mills will replenish stockpiles, but a shaky outlook for steel demand may soon limit any buying interest. Shanghai steel rebar futures dropped for a second session out of three on Tuesday, dragging down iron ore swaps as investors revised bets that physical iron ore prices are on their way to recovery. "Many mills are still undecided on whether they should buy raw material at this stage when future demand for steel is uncertain," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Iron ore with 62-percent iron content, the industry benchmark, rose half a percent to $136 a tonne on Monday .IO62-CNI=SI, based on data compiled by information provider Steel Index. That is the highest level since March 13. The uptick reflected increased prices for cargoes mostly bought by traders expecting the Chinese will be back in the market shortly to restock, traders said. Miner Rio Tinto sold a cargo of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $135.80 a tonne in a tender on Monday, traders said, the pricing seen better than the 62-percent index given the lower grade. Rio sold it along with 58.5-percent grade fines that went for $124.50 per tonne, traders said. "Some traders are taking positions since prices have dropped so much recently, but personally I think it will be difficult for prices to go more than $140," said another Shanghai-based trader. SWAPS FALL Demand for steel in China, which usually picks up pace from March when construction activity resumes after winter, has been sluggish since the end of the Lunar New Year in February. China's vow to cool its property sector by strictly enforcing measures including a 20 percent tax on sales of existing homes has many worried about the impact on steel consumption. Increased output has bloated stockpiles of steel products as traders struggle with weak demand. China's crude steel production rose 10.6 percent in January-February from a year ago to 125.45 million tonnes, data showed on Tuesday. The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.8 percent to close at 3,882 yuan ($630) a tonne, more than 11 percent below this year's peak. The fall in rebar prompted a sell-off in iron ore swaps, reflecting investor expectations spot iron ore prices would drop off after recent gains. The May contract slipped to $131.50 a tonne after settling at $132.12 on Monday, while April was bid at $135, down from the prior session's close of $136.44, brokers said. "The fall in rebar sparked a bit of panic and attracted a few other sellers," said a Singapore-based broker, adding the fall in swaps may spill over to the physical market. "I didn't think the rally would last long." Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0708 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3882 -30.00 -0.77 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 136 +0.70 +0.52 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.06 +1.17 +0.87 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2107 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue and Ed Davies)