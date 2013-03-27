* China steel output slips mid-March amid record stockpiles-CISA * Iron ore still 14 pct below this year's peak By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 27 Iron ore hit its priciest in almost two weeks as some Chinese mills rebuilt stockpiles, although upward momentum could be short-lived as steel producers curb output amid slow demand. Stockpiles of steel products at big Chinese producers surged to a record 14.52 million tonnes as of mid-March, industry data showed on Wednesday, forcing mills to cut average daily output to 2.064 million tonnes during the period, down from 2.085 million tonnes in the first 10 days of the month. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.8 percent to $137.10 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest since March 13, based on data from information provider Steel Index. "Some mills, particularly the small- and medium sized ones, are now relatively low on inventory after having stayed clear of the spot market for some time," Steel Index said, and their purchases have helped to raise prices. Iron ore has recovered more than 3 percent since hitting this year's trough in mid-March, but still remains 14 percent below the 2013 peak. But traders said the rise could soon stall. "This round of increase will be short-lived. The steel market is still bad, and that will not be able to support a further increase in iron ore prices," said a trader in Rizhao city in China's eastern Shandong province. Prices of iron ore stored at major Chinese ports rose by 10-20 yuan a tonne this week, he said, tracking gains in prices of seaborne material. China's daily crude steel output hit a record 2.21 million tonnes on average in February as mills boosted production hoping demand would see rise from March onwards, as they have every year, when construction activity resumes from the winter freeze. But demand has yet to pick up pace since the end of the Lunar New Year break. Inventories of steel products held by traders hit 22.51 million tonnes by March 15, data from industry consultancy Mysteel showed, also an all-time high. Stocks fell for the first time in 14 weeks last week, but by less than half a million tonnes, according to Mysteel data. The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.6 percent at 3,906 yuan ($630) a tonne by the midday break. Rebar, used for construction, remains 11 percent below this year's peak. Traders are eyeing more spot tenders for pricing cues, including Brazilian iron ore offered on Wednesday, after miners sold cargoes at firmer prices earlier this week. BHP Billiton sold a cargo of 62.7-percent grade Australian Newman iron ore fines at $138.88 per tonne at a tender on Tuesday, traders said. It was BHP's first sale tender of Newman fines since early January, traders said. That followed Rio Tinto's sale of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $135.80 a tonne on Monday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0516 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3906 +24.00 +0.62 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 137.1 +1.10 +0.81 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.94 +0.88 +0.65 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2110 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)