* Iron ore at 2-wk highs, but upward momentum stalling * Iron ore on track for weakest month since August * Shanghai rebar at 1-wk low, weak equities also weigh By Ruby Lian SINGAPORE, March 28 Shanghai steel futures fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, tracking losses in equities and pressured by a weak outlook for demand in top steel producer and consumer China, where traders and mills are struggling to clear record-high inventories. Sluggish steel demand has forced mills to curb production, according to industry data, and to slow purchases of raw material iron ore although low stockpiles have prodded some mild restocking, supporting prices. The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,833 yuan ($620) a tonne, its weakest since March 20. It was down 1.3 percent at 3,839 yuan by the midday break. "Though steel stockpiles fell last week, destocking will remain a big, tough task for market participants," said Ding Rui, an analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai. Inventories of five major steel products mostly held by Chinese traders fell for the first time in 14 weeks to 22.08 million tonnes as of March 22, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel. But stockpiles of steel products at big Chinese mills surged to a record 14.52 million tonnes as of mid-March, forcing mills to cut daily average output to 2.064 million tonnes during the period, from 2.085 million tonnes in the first 10 days of the month, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed on Wednesday. A more than 3 percent slump in Shanghai equities, led by losses in banks, also dragged on Shanghai rebar futures. Some industry participants remain concerned over China's steel prices as there are few signs pointing to a significant recovery in demand in coming months when China is aiming to shift from an investment-driven economy to consumption-focused growth. "Urbanization will be a long-term development strategy, while the railway investment pace will not be as big as before, and Beijing continues to curb property, so I am not optimistic on steel prices this year," said a steel trader based in eastern China. "Even if demand picks up, high inventories will cap gains." Iron ore extended gains to stand at two-week highs on Wednesday, although there was only mild buying interest from steel mills, suggesting upward momentum may soon fizzle out. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.2 percent to $137.40 a tonne, its highest since March 13, based on data from information provider Steel Index. For the month, iron ore is down 9.4 percent, and has lost more than 5 percent for the first quarter, reflecting subdued demand from China so far this year amid a tepid economic recovery. It will be the weakest month for the commodity since falling almost 24 percent in August. A 30,000-tonne cargo of 62-percent grade Australian iron ore fines was sold on Thursday at $136.50 a tonne on the trading platform run by the China Beijing International Mining Exchange, loading between March 20-30, according to the exchange. That was $1.50 lower than a deal for the same grade of iron ore struck on Monday, a trader said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0407 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3839 -50.00 -1.29 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 137.4 +0.30 +0.22 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 137.83 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)