* Beijing, Shanghai to enforce strict property measures * China official PMI hits 11-month high in March (Adds China home prices, updates rebar price at close) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 1 Shanghai steel futures fell more than 2 percent to their lowest in nearly four months on Monday, reflecting investor concern over a slow pickup in demand in top consumer China which is boosting efforts to cool its real estate sector. Iron ore swaps also dropped as investors braced for weaker spot iron ore prices with China's lackluster steel demand cutting producers' appetite for the raw material. Beijing, Shanghai and another major city in China's southwest will implement strict property cooling measures as part of a central government crackdown on the overheated property market, state news agency Xinhua said at the weekend. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,710 yuan ($600) per tonne, its weakest since Dec. 5, 2012. It closed down 2.3 percent at 3,723 yuan. But upbeat Chinese manufacturing data China helped limit losses. China's official purchasing managers' index hit an 11-month high of 50.9 in March. The new property measures have spooked the market, said an iron ore trader in Shanghai, but added that investors are still waiting to hear more, specifically on how the 20 percent capital gains tax will be imposed. "Steel inventories are still very high and these measures could further postpone a recovery in demand," he said. "Demand started to improve late in March, but still by much less than we had expected." The price of rebar, used in construction, fell more than 7 percent in January through March due to slack demand. Stockpiles of five major steel products in China fell for a second straight week to 21.927 million tonnes as of March 29, according to industry consultancy Mysteel. Prior to the decline, steel inventories have risen for 14 straight weeks and stocks have only dropped by just over half a million tonnes since, based on the Mysteel data. TAX UNCERTAINTY Enforcing the 20 percent capital gains tax on the sale of a second property in China may end up pushing housing prices higher as it curbs availability of housing units, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said. "We think the best, and most likely, way to combat rising house prices is increasing supply in the areas of strongest demand - the tier 1 and 3 cities in the eastern provinces," ANZ said in a note. "This can only boost steel and raw material demand, keeping iron ore prices well above some of the bearish forecast levels being touted in the market." Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities rose for the tenth straight month in March, a private survey showed, underscoring the government's struggle in cooling the real estate market. The slide in rebar prices dragged down iron ore swaps, brokers said. The May contract traded at $128.50 a tonne, down from Thursday's settlement of $130.69, while the third-quarter contract slipped to $120 from $122.90, traders said. The contracts are cleared by Singapore Exchange which was closed on Friday for the Easter holiday. "There was some buying at the start of last week but the interest shrank towards the end of last week. A lot of the mills are on a wait-and-see because steel prices are dropping," said a Singapore-based iron ore trader. A shorter trading week in China may also limit interest, he said. Chinese markets are shut on Thursday and Friday for public holidays. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $137.30 a tonne on Thursday, ending March with a decline of more than 9 percent. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3723 -87.00 -2.28 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.3 +1.72 +1.26 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2143 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)