By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 2 Shanghai steel futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday after hitting their weakest level for the year, backed by hopes for demand in top consumer China to pick up, but buying interest for raw material iron ore remained tepid.

The most actively traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.6 percent at 3,769 yuan ($610) a tonne, after touching a session low of 3,705 yuan, its weakest since Dec. 5, 2012.

Despite the gain, the price of rebar which is used in construction, is down nearly 9 percent this year.

"Rebar has fallen so much, so technically there is an excuse for a rebound," said Helen Lau, commodities analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

"But we need to monitor whether steel inventories will come down further. We expect steel prices to move up a bit in the second quarter, but we don't see a quick rebound."

Stockpiles of five major steel products in China fell for a second straight week to 21.927 million tonnes by March 29, according to industry consultancy Mysteel.

Prior to the decline, steel inventories had risen for 14 straight weeks and stocks have only dropped by just over half a million tonnes since, based on the Mysteel data.

The high inventories of steel products prompted Chinese mills to cut average daily crude steel output to 2.064 million tonnes over the period from March 11 to 20 from 2.085 million tonnes in the prior 10-day period, according to industry estimates.

The modest output drop, however, suggests many mills are still betting on demand picking up in April and May.

"Mills don't want to take the risk of missing any opportunity to make profits as it will take them about one month to resume output if they cut production," said a Shanghai-based trader.

But buying interest for iron ore was limited ahead of public holidays in China on Thursday and Friday.

Traders are eyeing a tender by global miner Rio Tinto for pricing cues, although some expect the cargo of Australian Pilbara iron ore fines to be sold at close to a previous sale.

"There aren't much inquiries in the market. We expect them to come back next week," said another trader in Shanghai.

Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China were steady. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore was unchanged at $137.30 a tonne on Monday .IO62-CNI=SI, according to data provider Steel Index.

Rio is offering 165,000 tonnes of 61-percent grade Pilbara fines in a tender, traders said. Rio sold a cargo of the same grade at $135.80 a tonne last week, and a Singapore-based trader expects the latest shipment to be sold at around $135.

"There are not many cargoes in the market so prices are unlikely to drop sharply," he said. ($1=6.2080 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian; Editing by Tom Hogue)