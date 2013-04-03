* Construction lifts China's services PMI in March * Upcoming China holiday limits buying interest for iron ore (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 3 Shanghai steel futures rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday after data showed the construction sector drove up China's services industry in March, while hopes demand will pick up pace also supported prices. The firmer steel market may help revive buying interest in raw material iron ore but any purchases may be limited ahead of public holidays in top importer China on Thursday and Friday. The most briskly traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.6 percent at 3,798 yuan ($610) a tonne, after rising as high as 3,819 yuan. China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector rose to 55.6 in March from 54.5 in February, led by the construction sector, government data showed. The construction industry has been a major beneficiary of the Chinese government's infrastructure spending, with about $150 billion worth of projects given the green light in 2012 as part of an effort to engineer a rebound in economic activity as economic growth slowed last year to a 13-year low. A separate services PMI published by HSBC showed the index hitting a six-month high of 54.3 in March as improving economic conditions lifted demand, pushing business confidence to a 10-month high of 65.0. "The whole Chinese economy is coming back, although at a slower pace. Steel demand is getting better, little by little, especially for the second quarter," said Henry Liu, head of commodities research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong. "I believe infrastructure will remain the driver this year and the property market won't be a drag," said Liu, adding he only expects minimal impact from Beijing's renewed efforts to cool its real estate market. The price of rebar, used in construction, began recovering on Tuesday after falling to this year's low of 3,705 yuan a tonne amid signs that steel stockpiles in China are starting to drop as seasonal demand kicks in. Stockpiles of five major steel products in China fell for a second straight week to 21.927 million tonnes by March 29, according to industry consultancy Mysteel. Before the decline, steel inventories had risen for 14 straight weeks and stocks have only dropped by just over half a million tonnes since, based on the Mysteel data. STEEL STILL UNDER PRESSURE Price offers for imported iron ore in China were steady on Wednesday, with most buyers hesitant to take up cargoes given the volatile steel market. While Shanghai rebar futures have regained some ground, spot steel prices on average have dropped by 10-20 yuan per tonne a day since last Friday, said a trader in Shanghai. "Some mills are still willing to buy iron ore, but they're trying to push down the price since steel prices are still under pressure," the trader said. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell nearly 1 percent to $136.10 a tonne on Tuesday, the lowest in about a week, based on data from information provider the Steel Index. Miner Rio Tinto sold a cargo of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $135.88 a tonne at a tender that closed on Tuesday, around $1-$2 lower than previous market deals for a similar grade, traders said. A shipment of 57-percent grade Australian Yandi fines was sold at $128 a tonne on the China Beijing International Mining Exchange platform, little changed from previous deals, traders said. Going forward, National Australia Bank analysts expect iron ore prices "to ease from current levels as new supply outstrips modest increases in steel production growth compared to last year". "Prices may see some near-term support as stocks are rebuilt, although sluggish conditions in the steel market suggest that mills may prefer to hold less quantities of ore," NAB analysts said in a note. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0719 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3798 +60.00 +1.61 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 136.1 -1.20 -0.87 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 137.22 -1.08 -0.78 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1986 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)