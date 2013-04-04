* Australian iron ore fines sold at $138/T, higher than benchmark * May iron ore swap contract at $134/T, up from $133.06 on Wed By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 4 Prices of iron ore in the physical and swaps markets rose on Thursday, suggesting buyers are anticipating firmer rates when top buyer China returns next week. Trading was thin with the Chinese away due to public holidays on Thursday and Friday, but signs that steel demand from China, the world's biggest consumer, may be picking up could help steel and iron ore prices recover. A 165,000-tonne cargo of Australian iron ore fines was sold under the 62-percent grade category on the GlobalOre platform at $138 per tonne, trading above the index benchmark, traders said. There is market talk that the cargo was Pilbara fines from Rio Tinto which sold a similar grade earlier this week at $135.88 a tonne, traders said. That may lift the benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore price which on Wednesday dropped 50 cents to $135.60 a tonne, based on data from information provider Steel Index. "That was a very firm price. I came in this morning expecting the market to be completely dead because rebar is shut with the Chinese on holiday," a Singapore-based trader said. Shanghai rebar futures rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, after falling to a four-month low of 3,705 yuan ($600) per tonne earlier in the week, backed by hopes demand for steel in China may strengthen in the second quarter. Stockpiles of five major steel products in China fell for a second straight week to 21.927 million tonnes by March 29, according to industry consultancy Mysteel, following 14 straight weeks of increase. "If rebar pushes up next week, it would be quite a bullish sign for the iron ore market because steel prices are starting to gain and iron ore stocks in China are relatively low," said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore broking at SSY Futures. The May iron ore swap contract traded at $134 a tonne after settling at $133.06 on Wednesday, traders said, reflecting market expectations spot prices will bounce back. Iron ore prices have fallen nearly 15 percent from this year's peak of $158.90 amid slower steel demand growth in China as the overall economy recovers at a tepid pace. Iron ore indexes Last Change Pct Change THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.6 -0.50 -0.37 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.29 -0.93 -0.68 Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1986 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)