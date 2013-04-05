* Iron ore down for first week out of three * Some restocking seen when China returns after recent price drop By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 5 Spot iron ore prices were steady with top importer China away for a public holiday, thinning market activity and dragging the raw material to its first weekly fall out of three. Expectations that China's steel demand will pick up pace in the second quarter in tandem with construction activity could support steel prices and boost buying interest for iron ore when Chinese buyers return on Monday. "Physical transactions have been printing higher and some smaller mills which don't have long-term contracts are looking to buy at this point in time," said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong. "Iron ore prices have come down to a level where it's more comfortable for steel mills to buy, although they just want to replenish to the minimum." Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI for immediate delivery to China rose 0.2 percent to $135.90 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider Steel Index. Iron ore has fallen more than 14 percent from 16-month highs reached in February as Chinese appetite sagged along with slow steel demand. It is down 1 percent so far this week. Activity in both the physical and swaps markets was limited with the Chinese holidays on Thursday and Friday, and traders say they will be eyeing Shanghai steel rebar futures for pricing cues on Monday. Shanghai rebar futures fell to four-month lows this week and have dropped 14 percent from this year's peak. "In April, we think steel prices will continue to come under some pressure as traders may go through a destocking cycle. That said, we do not expect to see a sharp decline in steel prices because the second quarter is a peak season for the construction sector," said UOB-Kay Hian commodity analyst Helen Lau. Iron ore indexes Last Change Pct Change THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.9 +0.30 +0.22 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.41 +0.12 +0.09 Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Himani Sarkar)