By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 5 Spot iron ore prices were
steady with top importer China away for a public holiday,
thinning market activity and dragging the raw material to its
first weekly fall out of three.
Expectations that China's steel demand will pick up pace in
the second quarter in tandem with construction activity could
support steel prices and boost buying interest for iron ore when
Chinese buyers return on Monday.
"Physical transactions have been printing higher and some
smaller mills which don't have long-term contracts are looking
to buy at this point in time," said an iron ore trader in Hong
Kong.
"Iron ore prices have come down to a level where it's more
comfortable for steel mills to buy, although they just want to
replenish to the minimum."
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI for immediate delivery to China rose 0.2 percent
to $135.90 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider Steel
Index.
Iron ore has fallen more than 14 percent from 16-month highs
reached in February as Chinese appetite sagged along with slow
steel demand. It is down 1 percent so far this week.
Activity in both the physical and swaps markets was limited
with the Chinese holidays on Thursday and Friday, and traders
say they will be eyeing Shanghai steel rebar futures for pricing
cues on Monday.
Shanghai rebar futures fell to four-month lows this
week and have dropped 14 percent from this year's peak.
"In April, we think steel prices will continue to come under
some pressure as traders may go through a destocking cycle. That
said, we do not expect to see a sharp decline in steel prices
because the second quarter is a peak season for the construction
sector," said UOB-Kay Hian commodity analyst Helen Lau.
Iron ore indexes
Last Change Pct Change
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.9 +0.30 +0.22
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.41 +0.12 +0.09
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
