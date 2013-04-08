* Rebar futures rise less than 1 percent * Steel inventories fall for third week * Still high stocks, weak recovery in steel demand weigh on ore SHANGHAI, April 8 Chinese steel futures edged up on Monday, but gains were weak, as market participants remained concerned over high inventory levels and a tepid recovery in demand putting pressure on steelmaking raw material iron ore. Stockpiles that are still high, and weak purchases from end users, have offset expectations that steel demand in the world's top consumer will pick up pace in the second quarter, when construction activity could support steel prices. "Steel demand typically improves a lot in the second quarter, and a few steel mills are curbing output after prices fell too much in the past few months, so I would expect prices to rebound to some extent," said Qiu Yuecheng, an analyst with steel trading platform Xiben New Line Co Ltd in Shanghai. The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained less than 1 percent to 3,826 yuan ($620) a tonne by the midday break, not far from the 2013 low of 3,705 yuan a tonne hit on April 2. Some traders remain worried that record high stocks held by steel mills suggest limited pickup in steel consumption and cashflow, which will curb any potential gains in steel prices and also weigh on iron ore. "Despite falling inventories held by traders, steel mills are facing record high stocks, which means steel consumption growth is still weak. I don't see any obvious signs that steel demand will improve significantly in the near term and any gains will be limited," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "Mills are still buying iron ore in a hand-to-mouth volume." Stockpiles of five major steel products in China fell for a third straight week to 21.623 million tonnes by April 6, industry consultancy Mysteel said. But this was only 4 percent, or 881,600 tonnes, off a record 22.501 million tonnes hit on March 15. Inventories of steel products at large Chinese producers surged to a record near 15 million tonnes by mid-March, industry data showed. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI for immediate delivery to China stood unchanged at $135.90 a tonne on Friday, according to data provider Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0352 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3826 +36.00 +0.95 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.9 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.41 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2010 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)