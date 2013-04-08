* Rebar futures rise more than 1 percent, supporting iron ore * Steel inventories fall for third week * Still high stocks, weak recovery in steel demand weigh on ore (Updates Shanghai rebar close, recasts top) SHANGHAI, April 8 Chinese steel futures rose on Monday to their highest in more than a week in anticipation of improving demand in the second quarter, supporting raw material iron ore, although large steel inventories may limit gains. Second-quarter steel demand in the world's top consumer is expected to pick up pace as construction activity supports prices, but high inventories amassed due to slow purchases by end users over the past few months, could curb the rise. "Spot prices have risen by about 20 yuan a tonne today as buying is slightly improving after the holiday, driving up futures," said Qiu Yuecheng, an analyst with steel trading platform Xiben New Line Co Ltd in Shanghai. "Steel demand typically improves a lot in the second quarter, and a few steel mills are curbing output after prices fell too much in the past few months, so I would expect prices to rebound to some extent." The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to a session high of 3,845 yuan ($620) a tonne and closed up 1.19 percent at 3,835 yuan a tonne. The contract hit the 2013 low of 3,705 yuan a tonne on April 2 as expectations that fresh efforts by Beijing to curb the property sector might dent steel demand. China observed public holidays during April 4 to 5. Swelling gains in rebar futures lifted sentiment for the steelmaking raw material, with iron ore swaps for May contract rising $2 a tonne to about $135 a tonne on Monday, traders said. However, some traders still remain worried that record high stocks held by steel mills suggest limited pickup in steel consumption and cashflow, which will curb any potential gains in steel prices and also weigh on iron ore. "Despite falling inventories held by traders, steel mills are facing record high stocks, which means steel consumption growth is still weak. I don't see any obvious signs that steel demand will improve significantly in the near term and any gains will be limited," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "Mills are still buying iron ore in a hand-to-mouth volume." Stockpiles of five major steel products in China fell for a third straight week to 21.623 million tonnes by April 6, industry consultancy Mysteel said. But this was only 4 percent, or 881,600 tonnes, off a record 22.501 million tonnes hit on March 15. Inventories of steel products at large Chinese producers surged to a record near 15 million tonnes by mid-March, industry data showed. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI for immediate delivery to China stood unchanged at $135.90 a tonne on Friday, according to data provider Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0721 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3835 +45.00 +1.19 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.9 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.41 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2010 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)