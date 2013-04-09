* Chinese restocking iron ore as steel prices firm * China daily steel output rises 0.4 pct in late March * Tame China inflation cuts risk of monetary tightening By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 9 Shanghai steel futures rose for a third straight session on Tuesday amid signs that demand in top consumer China is picking up, lifting iron ore prices to near one-month highs as mills stocked up on the raw material. Chinese producers increased daily output of crude steel to 2.072 million tonnes in the last 10 days of March from 2.064 million tonnes in the preceding 10-day period, industry data showed on Monday, banking on firmer demand ahead. Data showing benign Chinese inflation also supported investor sentiment as it gives policymakers room to keep monetary conditions loose to aid a nascent economic recovery. The most actively traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 3,861 yuan ($620) a tonne, a level not seen since March 28. It was up nearly 1 percent at 3,843 yuan by 0328 GMT. The price of rebar, a steel product used in construction, has rebounded around 4 percent since touching four-month lows last week, encouraging mills to restock on iron ore supplies, albeit not aggressively, with rebar still off 12 percent from this year's peak. "Steel demand is slightly better with most of the construction projects resuming," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "But some mills are keeping their iron ore inventory low because they are not too confident about the steel market. They're buying the minimum requirement to feed their furnace." Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.3 percent to $137.60 a tonne on Monday, its highest since March 13, based on data from information provider Steel Index. The sale of an Australian MAC 61-percent grade iron ore cargo at $137.88 a tonne, above the benchmark 61-percent index, helped lift the spot price, traders said. But another Shanghai trader said the price concluded at the tender was at least $5 more than he had expected. "I doubt if this price can be repeated. There may be some buying interest from mills who are short of stocks, but I don't see any interest at such a high price level," he said. A similar cargo of 61-percent grade Australian fines was offered on the China Beijing International Mining Exchange platform at $141.50 a tonne on Tuesday, with the best bid at just $130, traders said, suggesting buying interest was far from strong. Nonetheless, the gains in Shanghai rebar futures helped boost prices of iron ore swaps, with traders betting on further increases in spot rates. The May swap contract rose to $136 a tonne after settling at $135.42 on Monday, while the June contract edged up to $131 from $130.75, traders said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0328 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3843 +37.00 +0.97 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 137.6 +1.70 +1.25 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.86 +3.45 +2.53 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2033 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)